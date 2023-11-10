Here’s a look at this year’s Grammy nominees

The Grammy Awards honor the best in music, and this year, female artists dominated in several of the most acclaimed categories.

SZA has the most nominations with nine for her sophomore album “SOS,” while Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét (who’s up for “Best New Artist”) are tied at seven nominations each.

The “Barbie” soundtrack, filled with female artists including Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish, collected 11 nominations in seven categories.