Here’s a look at this year’s Grammy nominees

The Grammy Awards honor the best in music, and this year, female artists dominated in several of the most acclaimed categories.
SZA has the most nominations with nine for her sophomore album “SOS,” while Phoebe Bridgers and Victoria Monét (who’s up for “Best New Artist”) are tied at seven nominations each.
The “Barbie” soundtrack, filled with female artists including Nicki Minaj, Dua Lipa, and Billie Eilish, collected 11 nominations in seven categories.
The 2024 Grammy Awards will be held at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Feb. 4 and will air live on CBS and Paramount+.
Record of the Year
“Worship” — Jon Batiste
“Not Strong Enough” — boygenius
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“What Was I Made For” — Billie Elish
“On My Mama” — Victoria Monét
“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
“Kill Bill” — SZA
Album of the Year
“World Music Radio” — Jon Batiste
“the record” — boygenius
“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus
“Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd” — Lana Del Rey
“The Age of Pleasure” — Janelle Monáe
“GUTS” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Midnights” — Taylor Swift
“SOS” — SZA
Song of the Year
“A&W” — Jack Antonoff, Lana Del Rey, and Sam Dew, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Anti-Hero” — Jack Antonoff and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
“Butterfly” — Jon Batiste and Dan Wilson, songwriters (Jon Batiste)
“Dance the Night” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus, Gregory Aldae Hein, and Michael Pollack, songwriters (Miley Cyrus)
“Kill Bill” — Rob Bisel, Carter Lang, and Solána Rowe, songwriters (SZA)
“Vampire” — Daniel Nigro and Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“What Was I Made For” [From The Motion Picture “Barbie”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell and Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
Best New Artist
Gracie Abrams
Fred again...
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Coco Jones
Noah Kahan
Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Flowers” — Miley Cyrus
“Paint The Town Red” — Doja Cat
“What Was I Made For?” — Billie Eilish
“Vampire” — Olivia Rodrigo
“Anti-Hero” — Taylor Swift
Best Pop Vocal Album
“Chemistry” — Kelly Clarkson
“Endless Summer Vacation” — Miley Cyrus
“GUTS” — Olivia Rodrigo
“- (Subtract)” — Ed Sheeran
“Midnights” — Taylor Swift
Best Rap Album
“Her Loss” — Drake and 21 Savage
“MICHAEL” — Killer Mike
“HEROES & VILLIANS” — Metro Boomin
“King’s Disease III” — Nas
“UTOPIA” — Travis Scott
Best R&B Album
“Girls Night Out” — Baby Face
“What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)” — Coco Jones
“Special Occasion” — Emily King
“JAGUAR II” — Victoria Monét
“CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE EP” — Summer Walker
Best Country Album
“Rolling Up The Welcome Mat” — Kelsea Ballerini
“Brothers Osborne” — Brothers Osborne
“Zach Bryan” — Zach Bryan
“Rustin’ In The Rain” — Tyler Childers
“Bell Bottom Country” — Lainey Wilson
Best Latin Pop Album
“La Cuarta Hoja” — Pablo Alborán
“Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1″ — AleMor
“A Ciegas” — Paula Arenas
“La Neta” — Pedro Capó
“Don Juan” — Maluma
“X Mí (Vol. 1)” — Gaby Moreno
Best Song Written For Visual Media
“Barbie World” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Naija Gaston, Ephrem Louis Lopez Jr. & Onika Maraj, songwriters (Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua)
“Dance The Night” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Caroline Ailin, Dua Lipa, Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Dua Lipa)
“I’m Just Ken” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Ryan Gosling)
“Lift Me Up” [From “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever — Music From And Inspired By”] - Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Robyn Fenty & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Rihanna)
“What Was I Made For?” [From “Barbie The Album”] — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
