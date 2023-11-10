It’s still Oct. 31 where we live

Between trying to resolve deeply repressed family trauma and evil dolls, Hendrix has a way of sucking you into his nostalgia-driven worlds with exceptionally convincing detail. While definitely one of his gorier works, the plot is absolutely engrossing, terrifying, and hilarious at the absurdity of trying to find closure after the protagonist’s parents die in a tragic accident with supernatural origins.

Post-Halloween, your may be thinking of cranberry sauce and stuffing, but here at Globe Books, a good horror fix is seasonless. In response to our horror novel favorites, many of you wrote in to share your own picks. Below are a handful of reader responses:

Advertisement

— Keiko Zoll, Swampscott

“Haunting of Hill House” by Shirley Jackson

Giving me nightmares for more than 50 years. Superlative writing; one of the best first paragraphs in literature. — Sandra Daniel, Concord

“My Heart Is a Chainsaw” by Stephen Graham Jones

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

Jones plays with horror tropes and ideas but ties them into his protagonist’s life and trauma so tightly that they’re not subversions so much as reinventions. Plus the kicker at the end is both blood freezing and hilariously funny.

— Dan Seitz, Somerville

“Harvest Home” by Thomas Tryon

I like that this book is set in a rural village with seemingly quaint traditions. When an urban couple and their daughter move to the village, they gradually discover the darkness behind the local rituals to ensure a bountiful harvest. I’ve read this book multiple times, and the growing sense of menace still chills me. This is a “must read” for fans of “The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson even though stones are not involved.

— Monica Staaf, Foxborough

“The Lottery” by Shirley Jackson

I read this first as a teen in HS. Not sure if it was required reading. It sure made an impact on me then, and events happening in the world today just reinforce that evil is looking to your right or left. Or looking in the mirror. No need to fear monsters, or the dark forest. It’s us.

Advertisement

— Jill Tapper, Salisbury







