Light mystery trend continues with Mandy Patinkin in ‘Death and Other Details’

Mandy Patinkin has a new series on the way, a lighthearted whodunnit on Hulu that is already being compared in tone and spirit to the Hulu hit “Only Murders in the Building.” It’s part of the wave of light mysteries in recent years that has also included “Poker Face” and the “Knives Out” movies. The streamer has just announced that the series, called “Death and Other Details,” will premiere on Jan. 16.

The season will revolve around yet another “And Then There Were None”-style story line involving a murder on an opulent Mediterranean ocean liner. The prime suspect is a young woman played by Violett Beane (“God Friended Me”), a petty thief who turns for help to Patinkin’s genius detective, Rufus Cotesworth, even though she despises him.