What happens when a society is built on mutual acceptance rather than formal law? Paul Harding’s ‘This Other Eden’ is one answer

Esther, the matriarch of the Honey clan — the descendants of a fictional, mixed-race 18th-century couple on the fictional Apple Island, off the Maine coast — is a prophet of sorts, Harding explains.

Paul Harding, while writing his latest novel, “This Other Eden,” pictured himself gazing upon his characters from behind the lens of an antique, period-appropriate bellows camera set on a tripod.

“She can see the writing on the wall,” he says. “If you’re a prophet, you know where it’s at.”

In his fertile imagination, he asked “Miss Esther” what she made of the story the author had inserted her into.

“Basically, she muttered, ‘Get off my island,’” he says. “‘What are you doing taking my picture?’”

“This Other Eden” answers that question with eloquence and sensitivity. The novel, Harding’s third, is one of five finalists for the National Book Award. The winner will be announced on Wednesday. Other finalists include Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah’s “Chain-Gang All-Stars,” Justin Torres’s “Blackouts,” and Hanna Pylväinen’s “The End of Drum-Time.”

Harding, who grew up in Wenham, is no stranger to awards. In 2010 he was the surprise winner of the Pulitzer Prize for fiction with his small-press debut novel, “Tinkers,” the story of the hallucinatory final days of an elderly clock repairman.

Following “Enon” (2013), which centered around the tragic death of the clock repairman’s 13-year-old great-granddaughter, “This Other Eden” further builds out Harding’s fictional New England, ranging up the coast and back in time. It’s another “very local, intimate, miniaturesque kind of book that’s my proclivity,” he says on a video call from Long Island. He and his family moved there after Harding accepted a job on the faculty of Stony Brook University, where he is director of the Creative Writing and Literature MFA program.

For the lifelong Massachusetts resident (who was a drummer in the 1990s Boston band Cold Water Flat before taking up writing), moving to Long Island was a bit of a culture shock. While putting gas in his car shortly after his arrival there, he says, an attendant noticed his Boston Bruins hat.

“Hey, we don’t sell gas to [bleeping] Bruins fans!” the guy hollered, before letting on that he was just busting the newcomer’s chops.

In the end, Harding says — sitting in front of a wall of heavy old books, wearing a Bruins hat — the transition has been fine.

“Folks are folks,” he says.

That could be the working motif of “This Other Eden,” which was inspired by a real-life historical episode, when the 50 or so racially mixed residents of Maine’s Malaga Island were forcibly expelled from their generational home in 1912. Some of the residents were committed to what was then known as the Maine School for the Feeble Minded. In 2010, Maine Governor John Badacci delivered an apology to the descendants of the Malaga Islanders.

Harding’s own grandfather — the model for George Washington Crosby, the dying repairman of “Tinkers” — was considered a candidate for institutionalization at the same facility after he was diagnosed with epilepsy. That connection, which Harding discovered while researching the history of the island, confirmed for him that this was a story he needed to write.

So he stopped investigating the lives of the island’s actual residents in order to make room, in his mind, for his fictional Apple Island inhabitants.

Those residents — some of whom are the product of inbreeding — are eccentric: One, who answers to the name Zachary Hand to God Proverbs, is a Civil War veteran who lives in a tree, which he carves with biblical imagery. As the plot gathers toward the islanders’ expulsion at the hands of state officials who covet the land, Zachary becomes the novel’s secondary prophet.

The author’s prose is exquisite. When a young woman of Irish heritage shows up on the island looking for one of the Honey boys, whose baby she is carrying, it’s an occasion for Esther to reflect on another child being born: “[A]nother child, each and every life comprehensive, each peculiar, each priceless, and each less than the shadow of a shadow, all cherished or despised, celebrated or aggrieved, memorialized or entirely forgotten.”

Harding says he found the Malaga Island story while looking for examples of integrated communities after the Civil War. He was, he says, interested in case studies of societies built upon mutual acceptance, without government interference.

“I’m still looking for a good word for what folks do when they’re left alone,” he says.

He became entranced by theology after studying with the Pulitzer Prize-winning author Marilynne Robinson at a summer writing retreat at Skidmore College.

“It occurred to me that if I asked her what the source of her genius and inspiration was, and her testimony would be her religion, I should give it a look,” he says. He grew up “completely innocent of religion.” His parents weren’t churchgoers, though his grandparents were old-school “Congregationalist-to-Unitarians, very liberal.”

In class, he often teaches the comparisons between the Old Testament and Shakespeare. For him, the Bible is not so much a prescription for life as “an idiom — a literary idiom through which serious consideration is given to all the kinds of metaphysical, transcendental, cosmological stuff I’m interested in anyway.”

The development of his characters in “This Other Eden” has drawn a fair amount of pushback from some Maine-based writers and historians, who say that there is no evidence — despite “official” narratives of the time, meant to justify the expulsion — that any of the real-life islanders were incestuous, or that they lived in abject poverty.

“The documentary and archaeological evidence refutes all of these myths,” state archivist Kate McBrien told Down East magazine. “The people of Malaga Island lived just like their neighbors on the mainland.”

But Harding reserves his right as an author to create an imaginary world, regardless of whether it was inspired by factual history.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Uh oh, fiction writer’s coming. Run. Don’t tell him anything,’” Harding says with a smile.

Literature gives readers unique ways to feel the entirety of the human experience, he contends. To him, “This Other Eden” is “a humanist novel about the incalculable human loss” created by the dispersion of this island community.

“It’s an overture, a gesture toward fellowship,” Harding says. Like other historical novels, “it’s not supposed to be the last word.”

And of the real-life inhabitants of Malaga Island and whatever became of them, he says, “Somebody should write that history.”

James Sullivan can be reached at jamesgsullivan@gmail.com. Follow him @sullivanjames.