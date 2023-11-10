With 20 years at Boston Ballet, John Lam has mastered multiple roles in ‘The Nutcracker’

Raised by Vietnamese refugees who fled to San Rafael, Calif., the 38-year-old Lam didn’t have much access to the arts as a child — dance was not a valued part of his family’s culture, he said. But at the age of 4, a scholarship program sparked the fire for ballet. While his parents thought it would be a passing phase, it was only the beginning. Lam trained as a youth at the Marin Ballet — where he came under the mentorship of current Boston Ballet artistic director Mikko Nissinen — and left home as a teenager to pursue dance seriously in Canada. When Lam was 18, Nissinen invited him to join Boston Ballet II, and he was promoted into the main company the following year. Lam has been a principal dancer since 2014, known for his fleet footwork, versatility, and depth in a range of styles and characterizations. This “Nutcracker” season, he will dance lead roles as the Nutcracker and Drosselmeier.

When the holiday season rolls around this year, Boston Ballet’s beloved production of “The Nutcracker” will be front and center for many families who consider it a cherished annual tradition. For John Lam, the proud father of two young boys, it’s that — but so much more. The first Vietnamese American male in history to become a principal dancer in a major ballet company, Lam marks his 20th anniversary with Boston Ballet noting he has performed in every “Nutcracker” season along the way. “I think I’ve done [almost] every single role except ‘Arabian,’” he says.

John Lam as Drosselmeier"Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker." Brooke Trisolini

The Globe caught up with Lam between rehearsals recently.

Q. What’s the mood in the company as you start rehearsing “The Nutcracker?”

A. Excited as always. It’s always a long run, but we know how this engine runs, so for me, it’s about trying to put in new nuances and finding a different lens on characters I’ve been doing many years. I’m also helping set the party scenes, how the parents interact with the children and with Drosselmeier. It’s great that Mikko [Nissinen] has given me this opportunity as a seasoned artist in helping younger generations breathe new air that keeps the dancers inspired across the entire run.

Q. What’s been your favorite “Nutcracker” role? Any great stand-out moments?

A. It’s hard to pick a favorite. As you age, your experiences and viewpoint change, so at first it was Snow King and the Nutcracker Prince, with their really great partnerships, but you have to lift a human being in a way that looks graceful and breathless. I remember the moment I actually mastered Snow King and everything clicked, but it took me years to achieve, that development of being a thoughtful partner. Same thing with the Prince. Now I can really just breathe and enjoy it. It’s great to be in a role for a while and grow with that, see where it takes you… I [also] love Drosselmeier — he’s a storyteller and pretty much opens the entire show.

Q. How do you pace yourself for the long haul and keep it fresh?

A. It’s tough. The repetitiveness can really settle in and you get tired. You have to be very diligent and keep the engine going by taking company class, taking care of your body. There is not a lot of recovery time, so just being mindful, good time management, many naps. As we continue the run, I choose things that inspire me. For me, it’s always listening to the music differently, finding new ways to approach the role with nuance, finding a little bit of liberty within the context of the choreography. At end of day, who we are impacting and inspiring in the audience is mostly children coming with families cultivating a tradition, and it’s an honor for Boston Ballet to be part of that. We have a responsibility as artists. Being the father of two, I see through the lens of children seeing this production for the first time and how magical that is for them.

Boston Ballet principal dancer John Lam's roles in "Mikko Nissinen's The Nutcracker" have included the Snow King. Liza Voll

Q. Has going to The Nutcracker become a tradition in your family with your two boys?

A. The tradition is that they come to all the ballets. Most of the general public only really notices us during “Nutcracker,” but we want to cultivate a tradition to come to the ballet throughout the season so you can be immersed in the different kinds of storytelling ballet offers.

Q. Twenty years with Boston Ballet is quite remarkable. How do you feel looking back?

A. I’m humbled and grateful that I’m allowed to be part of this beautiful profession of dance and be able to express what art means to me. I’ve met incredible artists that gave me knowledge and inspiring coaches that believed in me, and Mikko giving me incredible opportunities and then finding myself really developing as human being. When I look back at my childhood and the adversities I had to face, I couldn’t have done it without the persistence of self-determination, the urgency of always being authentic to myself. I came here as a green 18-year-old boy not knowing anything about Boston, and I’ve been able to cultivate relationships and experiences and be someone of color who identifies with the LGBTQ community and be proud of that…This industry can be harsh from the inside and change you in ways that make you feel not seen, but I’ve been loyal to my art because of my loyalty to myself.

Q. You’re writing a book about growing up as an inner-city child and overcoming hurdles as an Asian American in the arts? What are your hopes for the project?

A. I’m hoping it will be finished by the middle next year and will empower those who may see themselves in ways that relate to my story and widen people’s lens of what they think dance is all about. I don’t think people realize how hard it is, what it takes to be at a high level and the choices you have to make.

Q. You recently graduated from Northeastern University with a bachelor’s degree in leadership management, and I understand you’re hoping to finish a master’s in nonprofit management in 2024. Is that where you see yourself heading?

A. I’m not sure. I’m keeping all doors open. The relationships I’ve had over the past 20 years have helped me navigate what [my] potential could be, and I’m just making sure that those landing pads are developed so that when the time comes, I’m ready to jump.

Karen Campbell can be reached at karencampbell4@rcn.com.