When apartment hunting is almost an Olympic event

The Globe wanted an inside look of the local housing hunt and the ways the process here is uniquely difficult and demoralizing, particularly for young people with fewer means and little flexibility. So we infiltrated the search of a trio of Bostonians: Jhonatan Charco, 27; his cousin, Josue Charco, 21; and Roberto Reyes, 27.

The woes of the Boston apartment hunt are infamous. Rent remains among the highest in the country, even before you factor in lofty brokers’ fees . Availability bottoms out around Labor Day. And then there’s the trouble with movers, U-Hauls, and “ Storrowing .” Not to mention security deposits and scams.

Globe reporter Diti Kohli sits down with young Bostonians to talk about housing, finances, and their futures in the city.

This summer, the roommates were looking to move from a two-bedroom in Roxbury to a three-bedroom in the inner suburbs that cost no more than $3,900 a month. (Anything within city proper, the roommates decided, was too pricey for three young professionals saving for the future.)

By early June, their quest was in full swing: Jhonatan spent hours cold-calling apartment complexes and created a spreadsheet documenting the options. Extra points were awarded to places that covered the utility costs, or offered amenities like free parking or a gym. Next to each location, Jhonatan typed in an update: “No 3-bedroom available,” one read. “Left message, callback,” said another.

“At the beginning, it was very rudimentary,” Jhonatan said. “Basically, we were just typing ‘apartments in Boston’ into Google.”

Reality hit quick. The roommates work in tech with decent credit and references, but these days that’s not enough to make the dominoes fall in your favor. Greater Boston’s vacancy rate — a measure of how many apartments in the region are unrented — stubbornly sits below one percent, according to BostonPads. A few viable housing choices came up for the trio in Quincy, Saugus, and Revere.

What followed after was a months-long saga of midday apartment tours, unsuccessful negotiations, and one problematic twist: What will they do when one roommate decides to move to Miami, pulling the apartment hunt back to square one?

The first episode of BoZton follows the “hustle” of the search, as Jhonatan put it. It shines a spotlight on how the obstacles to finding housing here hinder members of Generation Z at the start of their adult lives — and sometimes, how it forces them to leave for greener (and cheaper) pastures, as tens of thousands of Bay Staters have in recent years.

“Three bedroom apartments are very hard to find. When one is available, you cannot miss the chance,” Jhonatan said. “This is a job. This thing is a job.”

Explore the series here.

