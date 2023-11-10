Secret tourist hot spots and hidden gems, revealed!

Have you visited Cogswell’s Grant? How about Three Sisters Sanctuary, the Centerville Historical Society, or Luina Greine Farm?

If you haven’t, you’re missing out on four of the best off-the-beaten-path attractions in Massachusetts, according to a new study of hidden gem tourist spots around the country. The study, commissioned by HawaiianIslands.com, culled seldom-reviewed but highly-rated museums, landmarks, parks, gardens, and historic attractions across the country.

The study looked at top hidden gem attractions by city and state. It’s one of the rare travel surveys that offers ideas and occasional inspiration rather than spitting out numbers.