Five things to do around Boston, Nov. 13- Nov. 19

Catch Madame Gandhi live at the Museum of Science’s Charles Hayden Planetarium. The award-winning artist and activist, who uses her music to convey her message of female empowerment, will perform songs from her third studio album, Vibrations. Through her complex beats and colorful lyricism, Madame Gandhi celebrates selfhood in all its facets, highlighting joy, womanhood, and South-Asian identity. 7:30 p.m. Tickets, $25, at mos.org .

Wednesday

Write Off

Watch four writers face off live at Literary Death Match. With only five minutes to present an original work, these contenders will be graded by a panel of three judges: TV writer Nell Scovell, historian Kellie Carter Jackson, and comedian Ken Reid. Bringing laughs and fierce competition to the Brattle Theatre in Cambridge, this event begins at 7 p.m. Find tickets, $15 in advance, $20 at the door, at brattlefilm.org.

Thursday

Star Stand-Up

Attend Ilana Glazer Live! at the Chevalier Theatre. Glazer is known for starring in and co-creating the Comedy Central series Broad City, writing for and starring in the film False Positive, and for her Amazon Prime comedy special The Planet Is Burning. 8 p.m. Tickets from $29.99 at chevaliertheatre.com.

Saturday

Chugging Along

See an array of model trains and railroads at the Bay State Model Railroad Museum Open House in Roslindale. With three model railroad layouts in operation, all the trains in the building will be in action. One of only two open houses of the year, this weekend the museum will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. $5 for ages 5 and older. bsmrm.org

Saturday

Plymouth Parade

Experience a Thanksgiving tradition at the site of Mayflower II and Plymouth Rock. America’s Hometown Thanksgiving Parade begins at 9 a.m. with an opening ceremony; the procession kicks off at 10 a.m. along Plymouth’s historic waterfront. With Colonial costumes and reenactments, the parade takes visitors on a journey through centuries of American history, from the 17th through the 21st. The free event will also air live on WCVB-TV (Ch. 5). usathanksgiving.com

