Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

I rly lykd yr peece and red it to a klass I teech at the Cambrije Senter Four Adlt Edjucashion (“Spelling L-O-V-E,” October 1). Thay wre vry tutched bi yer going 2 Misery and thu gud outkum uv meeding yr wife thayre. Lasst lyn vry funee! I yused 2 writ a columm in that spott in the GlobMag — Getting Around — so itz fun 2 cee uther ppl, U in this cayse, fillng tht grate plase in the mag.

Cambridge





Connections writer Allan Telio’s description of Mrs. Schnell is accurate (I had the privilege of working with her) and also shows the difference an involved guidance counselor can make in a student’s life.

Betty Grossman

Cambridge





As a mother with three children, one of whom has learning disabilities, it always is wonderful to see others succeed. That being said, my other child is a junior at Washington University in St. Louis. She graduated at the top of her class from a high-ranked private school. After more than 20 college visits, her top choice was Wash U., and she chose the school due to its academic rigor and reputation. I feel this article, although well written, made the school sound as though it is a fallback.

Arlene Stoller and Greg Stoller

Needham

Word for Word

I just finished reading Gale Pryor’s “Her Dementia, in Her Words” (October 15). My nana also has dementia. She kept notebooks, just like how Pryor described, until a few years ago; now, we write them for her. She also makes up strings of words to replace more commonplace words, and I never thought of it like poetry until I read this article.

Audrey Cabana

Medford





I loved hearing about Pryor’s mother’s evolving language: expressing herself with humorous musings even if unintentional; new words and descriptions to replace those lost. I took care of my parents. Eventually I had to put my mother in memory care. I decorated her room to be as cheerful as possible. She loved the quilt on her bed and the paintings on the wall, but didn’t remember that she had created them. She thankfully knew who I was and enjoyed visits, but would forget I had been there soon after. She often burst into tears not for herself, but for burdening me. I ran out of ways to say, “It’s OK, it’s what we do for those we love.” I was beleaguered by her lingering, as Pryor has phrased it. Laughter kept me going. We would both shrug, smile at each other, and keep living.

Cyndy Overgaag

West Springfield





Pryor’s mom sounds like a remarkable woman, even as dementia takes its toll. The account of her mom’s decline is so moving. I am touched by her eloquence and creative expressiveness in spite of her now-limited vocabulary. Because the writer’s mother trained her to “look closely,” she is thankfully able to interpret and cherish the meaning of the dementia-driven “language.” Thanks for sharing this personal story with a wide audience. Pryor clearly inherited her mom’s gift of language.

Amy Tayer Goldman

Needham





Gale, thank you for the beautiful article and tribute for your mom.

Susan Griffin

Belmont





My mother also suffered from dementia. It is a cruel disease. Pryor’s mother’s innate will to express herself is truly remarkable and has its own beauty, as revealed in her writing.

1234what4

posted on bostonglobe.com





How lucky you are to have each other as loving translators and inventors.

WeeOne

posted on bostonglobe.com

Needling Questions

I loved Miss Conduct’s reply about tattoos (October 15). I have one on my back, so it’s not usually visible. I see people with tattoos and ask general questions, and have never had a hint of a negative reply. It’s a great conversation starter and we — as a society — need to get back to that.

Chris Demis

Watertown





I think if people go out of their way to get tattoos and show them off (as most people do), they expect and enjoy talking about them.

kemosabe4

posted on bostonglobe.com





I have on occasion entered into conversation with tattoo wearers with unusually beautiful artwork, and people are generally very proud of their tattoos. No need to plumb the depths of their motivation or meaning. Just a kind and appreciative “wow” on my side elicits plenty to listen to about the design or the experience of getting the tattoo. If someone is wearing a gorgeous coat or hat, it wouldn’t occur to me to ask why or what’s behind it. Tattoos are no different. Compliment, don’t pry.

GoNEPats

posted on bostonglobe.com

Correction

Due to a designer error, the photo credit was incorrect for a story about a Newton bath renovation, “Stepping Up,” in the October 22 issue. The photographer is Danielle Robertson. The Globe Magazine regrets the error.

