For sale: Homes in Chelsea

CONDO FEE $175 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $496,000 in 2018

PROS This first-floor unit with high ceilings is in a brick row house built in 1857, a decade after Stanton lived nearby. From the driveway, which has parking for two cars, a private patio leads to a sunroom with whitewashed brick and wood-look tile floors. There’s a bedroom left of the entry hall, and a living room at right with exposed brick. The primary bedroom nearby has steps up to a private bath and walk-in closet. The main hall leads past another bath to a dining or family room with gas heating stove and a side door to Beacon Street. The adjacent eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, and recessed lighting. There’s a private workshop, cedar closet, and laundry area in the basement. CONS Not a very open floor plan.

The kitchen of 30 Tremont Street #1, Chelsea. Handout

Carlos Ramirez, The Santana Team, 517-803-5239, santanateam.com

$649,888

86 BLOSSOM STREET #2 / CHELSEA

The kitchen of 86 Blossom Street #2, Chelsea. Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,728

CONDO FEE $189 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This new construction, three-level town home is the last available in a four-unit building half a mile from the commuter rail. The first floor holds a garage, office, and storage closets, plus access to the shared yard and a private grill space. The second floor holds an open living area with white oak floors; the living room has glass sliders with iron railing, while the kitchen features quartz counters, an oversized peninsula with seating for eight, flat-panel birch cabinets, and stainless appliances, including a five-burner stove with vented range hood. There’s a half bath off the dining area. The third floor holds two en suite bedrooms—the larger with a walk-in closet and step-in shower — plus a laundry closet. CONS Washer and dryer aren’t included.

86 Blossom Street #2, Chelsea. Handout

Jeffrey Bowen, eRealty Advisors, 781-201-9488, chelsearealestate.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.