On the Block

For sale: Homes in Chelsea

Suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton (born Nov. 12, 1815) lived in Chelsea, and met with local luminaries such as Frederick Douglass, Louisa May Alcott, and William Lloyd Garrison.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated November 10, 2023, 1 hour ago
30 Tremont Street #1, ChelseaHandout

$609,900

30 TREMONT STREET #1 / CHELSEA

SQUARE FEET 1,438

CONDO FEE $175 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2

LAST SOLD FOR $496,000 in 2018

PROS This first-floor unit with high ceilings is in a brick row house built in 1857, a decade after Stanton lived nearby. From the driveway, which has parking for two cars, a private patio leads to a sunroom with whitewashed brick and wood-look tile floors. There’s a bedroom left of the entry hall, and a living room at right with exposed brick. The primary bedroom nearby has steps up to a private bath and walk-in closet. The main hall leads past another bath to a dining or family room with gas heating stove and a side door to Beacon Street. The adjacent eat-in kitchen has granite counters, stainless appliances, and recessed lighting. There’s a private workshop, cedar closet, and laundry area in the basement. CONS Not a very open floor plan.

The kitchen of 30 Tremont Street #1, Chelsea.Handout

Carlos Ramirez, The Santana Team, 517-803-5239, santanateam.com

$649,888

86 BLOSSOM STREET #2 / CHELSEA

The kitchen of 86 Blossom Street #2, Chelsea.Handout

SQUARE FEET 1,728

CONDO FEE $189 a month

BEDROOMS 2 BATHS 2 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR First time on the market

PROS This new construction, three-level town home is the last available in a four-unit building half a mile from the commuter rail. The first floor holds a garage, office, and storage closets, plus access to the shared yard and a private grill space. The second floor holds an open living area with white oak floors; the living room has glass sliders with iron railing, while the kitchen features quartz counters, an oversized peninsula with seating for eight, flat-panel birch cabinets, and stainless appliances, including a five-burner stove with vented range hood. There’s a half bath off the dining area. The third floor holds two en suite bedrooms—the larger with a walk-in closet and step-in shower — plus a laundry closet. CONS Washer and dryer aren’t included.

86 Blossom Street #2, Chelsea.Handout

Jeffrey Bowen, eRealty Advisors, 781-201-9488, chelsearealestate.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.

