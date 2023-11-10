Removing a fireplace mantel helps turn an eyesore into the family room star

1 The duo reimagined the fireplace with a mantel-free surround featuring black granite slabs, hand-painted tiles, and black metal trim. “The pared-down profile created more breathing room next to the windows and the tiles bring in the graphic whimsy of the nearby kitchen,” Staub says. Using just one row of Fireclay Tile kept the budget in check.

Despite the 30-foot-high vaulted ceiling and a wall of windows almost as tall, the oft-used family room of this 1980s-era contemporary in Florence felt less than light and airy. The redbrick fireplace, stained moldings, and greige walls weighed the room down. The first fix? Sally Staub and Hannah Ray of Workroom Design Studio painted the room — window trim included — Benjamin Moore’s Simply White. “The wood that framed and divided the windows prohibited the eye from taking in the natural vista,” Ray says. Family-friendly furnishings and playful pops did the rest.

2 The homeowners found the painting with whorls of lollipop-like trees by Peter Stolvoort at the Paradise City Arts Festival in Northampton. “We needed large art to fill the wall under the soaring ceilings,” Staub says. “Its red underpainting ties to the sconces.”

3 Dutton Brown sconces in poppy red reflect the clients’ penchant for cheerful color and midcentury modern design. “I love the off-center globe and the bold contrast against the off-white wall,” Ray says.

4 An origami-style pendant made from laser-cut, folded, and stitched ivory cotton by The California Workshop fills the space without competing with the view. “It’s ethereal, crisp, and epic!” Staub enthuses.

5 The designers repositioned the existing leather sofa across from the windows to take advantage of the woodland view, pulling out a module as a standalone chair to facilitate conversation. The Kardiel molded plywood coffee table makes these older pieces feel fresh.

6 The understated, crosshatch pattern of the budget-friendly, hazy-blue rug reinforces the clean design of the overall scheme.

