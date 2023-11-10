Blind date: ‘Any excuse involving grandkids is a “get out of jail free” card’

WHO PLAYS HER IN THE MOVIE: Emma Thompson

JOHN L.: 70 / semi-retired real estate developer

WHEN HE IS HAPPIEST: Coaching kids in hockey

WHO PLAYS HIM IN THE MOVIE: Al Pacino

7 P.M. TRIDENT GALLEY & RAW BAR, HINGHAM

COLD START

Michaeline I enjoy reading the column. When the link appeared to submit an application, I clicked it. I honestly thought that Cupid would never reach out.

John I saw it in the Globe, and thought, This sounds interesting. I’m not a timid person.

Michaeline I was early. He was 20 minutes late. I was in the process of deciding whether or not to leave.

Advertisement

John I was 15 minutes late. Before the date, I coached my grandson’s hockey game, and when I came off the highway, it was a parking lot.

Michaeline He came to the table and apologized. He explained that he was caught in traffic on the way back from coaching his grandson’s team. Any excuse involving grandkids is a “get out of jail free” card in my book.

John I thought she was pretty, blonde, and dressed well.

THE WARM-UP

Michaeline I was already nursing a glass of wine when he arrived, and he ordered a scotch.

John We drilled pretty quickly that we were from the same background — she lives around the corner from me now, and I grew up in South Boston and she has roots in South Boston and Dorchester. We had a very similar upbringing.

Michaeline We have roots in South Boston and Dorchester. “What’s your parish” is Boston-speak for “What street did you grow up on?” Naturally, there was a smattering of “St. Brendan’s versus St. Williams” and we discovered we had both been taught by St. Joseph nuns.

John I played hockey at BC, and she is a big hockey fan. The night before, she had gone to the BU game, and the coach is one of my best friends. When I mentioned I had Bruins season tickets, she was like, Wow.

Advertisement

Michaeline We talked about his grandson’s upcoming playoff games. I talked about my niece’s kids’ hockey leagues. Conversation flowed.

John The food was delicious.

Michaeline We had fried oysters, lobster rangoon, sauteed mussels, and shared a salmon dish. We easily agreed on the menu choices.

John I could see getting romantic with her.

Michaeline Conversation was easy. I looked at the time and realized several hours had passed. At that point, I thought, This person is engaging — I like him.

John We closed the restaurant.

ON THE BOARDS

Michaeline He walked me to my car and both agreed it would be fun to catch a movie or hockey game sometime. Both sounded good to me. I’d probably throw in a meal, too. The date ended naturally, and I’d say optimistically. I think we were both surprised to have met someone who shared a lot of common experiences.

John The fact she lives so close to me is kind of good.

Michaeline We hugged goodnight.

John I gave her a peck on the cheek.

Michaeline I think so! He was good company.

John Yeah, we’ve exchanged contact info.

Michaeline / A

John / A

Go on a blind date. We’ll pick up the tab. Fill out an application at bostonglobe.com/cupid. Follow us on Twitter or Instagram @dinnerwithcupid.

Advertisement



