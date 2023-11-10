Striking Andover educators to resume negotiations with School Committee on Saturday

After a day of picketing and rallying, the Andover Education Association and the town’s School Committee met for eight hours Friday in an attempt to bargain a new contract and end a teachers strike.

But no deal was reached and bargaining will resume on Saturday, the union said in a statement.

“Our strike vote has initiated the kind of bargaining we have wanted for months,” The Andover Education Association said in a statement issued late Friday night. “We have a lot of ground to cover, but both sides are talking and that is because the community has voiced its support for what educators are fighting for.”