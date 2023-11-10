Striking Andover educators to resume negotiations with School Committee on Saturday

After a day of picketing and rallying, the Andover Education Association and the town’s School Committee met for eight hours Friday in an attempt to bargain a new contract and end a teachers strike.
But no deal was reached and bargaining will resume on Saturday, the union said in a statement.
“Our strike vote has initiated the kind of bargaining we have wanted for months,” The Andover Education Association said in a statement issued late Friday night. “We have a lot of ground to cover, but both sides are talking and that is because the community has voiced its support for what educators are fighting for.”
The union, which has more than 800 members, voted overwhelmingly on Thursday to go on strike, immediately shuttering the district’s 10 schools.
In a statement released Friday, a representative for the School Committee announced that the state Department of Labor Relations ruled Thursday that the Andover educators’ strike violates Massachusetts law, and the School Committee intends to take further legal action to force the union to end the strike.
The union has said it wants a significant raise for instructional aides, whose wages start at $19.26 an hour, along with salary increases for teachers, protections around educator prep time and more say in curriculum, among other issues.
The School Committee’s most recent proposal includes raising the starting salary for an entry-level instructional aide to $32,889, and $42,137 for a senior-level instructional aide, after three years. It also offers to raise starting-level teacher salaries to $58,870, which would be a 23 percent raise, and top-level teacher salaries to $118,882, an 11 percent raise, after three years.
Niki Griswold of the Globe Staff contributed to this report.
Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.