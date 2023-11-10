Man dressed as banana peels out from police, a black bear is spotted, and other Halloween hijinks

Drivers who are unlucky enough to get a flat tire while traveling often have to call AAA or another roadside assistance provider for help, but public safety agencies (if they’re not busy) are sometimes willing to lend a hand. Such was the case in East Bridgewater on Oct. 18, when Officer Cory McLaughlin came to the aid of a motorist with a flat tire on Central Street. The police department posted a photo on Facebook of him kneeling beside the minivan, “going above and beyond” the call of duty to help change the tire.

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our communities.

Fast forward to Oct. 31, and the Holliston Fire Department was hosting a Halloween goodie bag giveaway when a motorist from a nearby town stopped at the fire station looking for directions to a car repair shop because he’d hit a curb and was driving on a flat tire. Fire personnel who were in front of the station handing out goodie bags and candy were quick to spring into action. The department shared a photo of the moment on Facebook, and wrote: “Using an automotive jack from the work room, they raised the car on the ramp in front of Engine 1, and installed the spare tire located in the gentleman’s trunk. In just a few moments, he was on his way. This is what we do, day in and day out. We serve others.”

DRESSED FOR TROUBLE

A man wearing a black-and-white striped prisoner costume for Halloween had an unexpected brush with the law during the last weekend of October, when many revelers were out celebrating the holiday. Just after 1 a.m. on Oct. 30, Yarmouth police responded to the Mill View Suites on Route 28 after receiving multiple reports of a car striking a building there. A fire engine and ambulance were dispatched to the scene. Police said officers arrived and discovered a gray Ford Focus had crashed through a fence and struck a building head on. Airbags deployed in the vehicle, but thankfully no one was hurt. First responders evaluated the driver and passenger and both declined a ride the hospital. Police said the driver was cited for unlicensed operation of a vehicle, negligent operation and marked lanes violation. But it didn’t end there. The Hyannis News reported that the man in the “jailbird” costume got picked up from the scene by a friend who was dressed up like Woody the cowboy, and shortly thereafter they were pulled over by a state trooper in Hyannis on an unrelated matter.

THE MISGUIDED ADVENTURES OF BANANA BOY

This didn’t happen locally, but it involved a Massachusetts man dressed up as a bright yellow banana, so it’s worth noting. At about 1:15 a.m. Oct. 29, a police officer in Key West, Fla., was flagged down about a man in a banana costume urinating on the side of a building directly across from portable toilets available to the public. The officer made contact with the man as he was relieving himself. According to the police report, the officer identified himself as a member of the Key West Police Department and told him to stop, and banana man “immediately fled” toward Duval Street and “began zig zagging” to avoid capture. A second officer grabbed the man in the banana costume, but he managed to twist his body and pull himself away. The first officer then grabbed onto the banana man’s right arm and shoulder and pinned himself against a wall to get him under control, but he continued to pull away and free his right arm from the officer’s grip. The officer then followed up with a “leg sweep” to take the banana to the ground. Banana man “interlaced his fingers and held them tightly together” to prevent police from handcuffing him. Ultimately they were able to get his hands behind his back, handcuff him, and place him under arrest for disorderly conduct. Police got the banana — who turned out to be a 20-year-old Weston man — back on his feet and walked him over to Old City Hall for processing. He was charged with disorderly conduct and resisting an officer without violence.

TRICK O’ TREAT BEAR

Whitman police were out making their presence known on Halloween after a black bear was spotted in the area of Commercial Street between Linden Street and Dyer Avenue at 11:45 a.m. on Oct. 31, just hours before trick-or-treating was scheduled to begin. A Whitman police officer also reported seeing the bear. The bear didn’t have any interactions with humans or household pets, but police said “out of an abundance of caution,” they were providing an increased police presence in the streets on Halloween night to ensure everyone’s safety. Police Chief Timothy Hanlon also shared some sage advice: “As always, if you do see a bear, avoid any contact with it.”

