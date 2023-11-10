Bill and Aaron Young were inseparable: ‘They golfed, fished, and bowled together.’

They golfed, fished, and bowled together. Together, they joined family from Massachusetts, Maryland, and Maine for trips to the lake, summer barbecues at Bill’s father’s house, and outings to wrestling matches, family members recalled at a joint funeral Friday.

MANCHESTER, Maine — Almost anywhere Bill Young went, his 14-year-old son, Aaron, was close behind. A pair of gentle, caring goofballs, they cherished time together.

And together, Bill and Aaron smiled — hundreds of times over, at every age — on photos displayed throughout the lobby of Manchester’s Hope Baptist Church Friday morning.

They were together at Lewiston’s Just-In-Time Recreation bowling alley the evening of Oct. 25, when a gunman began a shooting spree that would leave 18 dead, including the father and son.

Mourners gather at Hope Baptist Church to remember William and Aaron Young in Manchester. Michael G. Seamans

At 6 foot 3 and nearly 260 pounds, with tattoos and a shaved head, Bill Young looked like he belonged in a motorcycle gang, his cousin, Ryan Young, told attendees inside the church Friday.

“But Bill was the complete opposite,” Ryan Young read from a eulogy his father, Steve Young, wrote, but could not bring himself to present. “He was a dedicated family man, a proud veteran, and a law-abiding citizen. Soft-spoken, great sense of humor, respectful, and smart.”

The 44-year-old was quick to offer help when others needed it and always happy to share his deep mechanical knowledge when family and friends’ cars acted up, he read.

“He would always say, ‘Next time you’re up in Maine, I can take a look at it,’” Ryan Young read.

It was a sense of responsibility to others that his teenage son shared, Pastor Travis Armstrong told the church.

Though Armstrong did not know either Bill or Aaron Young, the pastor said he heard countless stories of their compassion from family and friends over the past two weeks. They were “a couple of goofball guys,” he said.

“When a student came to the school who was blind, it was Aaron who stepped up and said ‘I will help him go to class,’ ” Armstrong said. “And he was a goofball — his mom’s words, not mine.”

Armstrong said the boy was a talented bowler. His black-and-green league shirt hung behind his portrait at the front of the church. Earlier, photos of Aaron Young smiling at bowling alleys flashed on the back wall during a slideshow. In one shot, the teen stood proudly in front of a lane, his score displayed on a screen overhead: 288 — a near-perfect game.

Bill’s wife, Cindy Young, sat in the front row with Aaron’s older sister, Lauren, Bill’s daughter from a previous relationship. Though neither delivered a eulogy Friday, they spoke with visitors in the center aisle before the service began, sharing tears, laughter, and hugs.

While mourners filled the chapel, a half-dozen of the high schooler’s friends filed into a pew near the back. They traded seats back and forth, jockeying for the best view, and they gazed at their classmate’s photo on laminated memorial cards.

Gov. Janet Mills arrives with mourners to funeral services at Hope Baptist Church to remember William and Aaron Young. Michael G. Seamans

In his eulogy, Bill Young’s father, Bob, described his grandson as “an amazing little boy” with an easy-going temperament and a warm presence.

“Everything was even with Aaron,” he said. “He never was down, he never was up.”

Bob Young said when he took Aaron fishing, the teenager would declare ahead of time how many fish he planned to catch, “and that’s what he did.”

Aaron was taking a metal shop class at Winthrop High School, where he forged, polished, and painted a piece of steel into a fishing lure, Bob Young said. When he visited his grandfather, lure in hand, the boy could hardly contain his excitement.

Aaron ran up his grandfather’s driveway, calling “Look what I did, look what I did,” Bob Young recalled.

“That’ll stay in the shelf forever,” he said of Aaron’s lure.

Rob Young recalled his older brother Bill as a “big guy” who loved to make himself and others laugh.

Once, at a Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament in Maryland, Rob surprised Bill by signing him up to be inducted as a princess — complete with a public ceremony and photoshoot. As the show began, he recalled, the announcer called for “Princess Bill Young” to come down.

“He knew right away what just happened,” Rob Young said. “But Bill being Bill, and how we would constantly prank each other, you have to go along. So he runs up as fast as he can.”

He held up a photo of his brother adorned in frilly garb and a tiara. Bill had no hair to pin the tiara on, so staff spent “a few minutes” trying to figure out how to attach it, Rob laughed.

Always a good sport, Bill Young stood up, gave a curtsy and a twirl, and kept the outfit on throughout the entire show, he recalled.

“My children called him ‘Uncle Princess,’” he said. “Best $50 I ever spent, not going to lie.”

Wendy Bell, older sister of Bill and Rob Young, read from a letter she wrote to her brother. Bell said she spent the past two weeks trying to remember every moment she and her younger brother spent together — “and I can’t” she said, wiping tears from her eyes.

“I want to be able to write them down so that I don’t forget them, and so that I don’t forget you,” Bell said.

As children growing up in Levittown, Penn., Wendy and Bill would open his window, challenge each other to climb onto the roof of the car port, do a little dance, and hustle back inside before their father found out. “I don’t know if dad knows this,” she said; Bob Young shook his head and smiled.

After the Youngs moved to Bowdoinham, Maine, Bell said she and her younger brother would run through the woods, barefoot, building forts out of “scrap wood and bent nails” leftover from the home their father had built.

“I begged God that night two weeks ago to just give me one more chance to talk to you,” Bell said, her voice softening as new tears formed. “I wanted to tell you that I love you, and I wanted to tell you that I always appreciated how you always made us all laugh. I wanted to tell you that I was proud of who you had become and what you had to overcome in life.”

She concluded with a direct appeal to her brother.

“I promise I’m going to be a better sister to Robbie and be there for dad. I promise that to you,” Bell read, reaching the end of her letter. “Please let [mom] dote on the grandson she never got to meet. I’m sure she’s loving having him with her.”

Daniel Kool can be reached at daniel.kool@globe.com. Follow him @dekool01.