Black WWII veterans and the American vision they kept defending

The supply chains that enabled American forces to storm across France and into Germany after the D-Day invasion were just one small example of the integral role African Americans played in the war effort, Delmont said during a presentation about his research Thursday evening at the Nelson A. Rockefeller Center for Public Policy .

Dartmouth historian Matthew F. Delmont said the United States and its allies could not have won World War II without the contributions of Black troops.

“This is an inspiring and troubling history,” he warned.

Nearly everything that reached the front lines to support the Allied military advancement into Europe had passed through the hands of Black service members, like Medgar W. Evers, who worked on the Red Ball Express convoy that kept supplies moving, Delmont said. But their contributions have often been overlooked. Even after toppling fascist powers in Europe, these veterans returned to face racism and violence at home.

Get N.H. Morning Report A weekday newsletter delivering the N.H. news you need to know right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

“The war for Black Americans didn’t end in 1945,” he said.

Advertisement

Evers, who investigated the 1955 lynching of Emmett Till, rose to prominence in the Civil Rights movement alongside the likes of Hosea L. Williams, Whitney M. Young Jr., Dovey Johnson Roundtree, and Sarah L. Keys, all fellow Black veterans, Delmont said.

Ultimately, Evers was gunned down in his driveway by a KKK member in 1963. He was far from the only Black veteran to meet such a violent fate. Delmont told the stories of Eugene Belle, John C. Jones, Maceo Snipes, and George Dorsey as well, who survived the war overseas only to be lynched on US soil.

Delmont, the author of “Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad,” drew a straight line from World War II to the present day. In addition to violence, Black veterans also faced racism at the policy level.

Advertisement

While the G.I. Bill enabled a generation of white veterans to enter the middle class, with low-interest home mortgages, job training, and tuition benefits, those benefits were inaccessible for most Black veterans due to discrimination, Delmont said.

Nationwide, by 1950, white veterans received nearly 98 percent of the home loans that Veterans Affairs had guaranteed, Delmont said. That, combined with the benefits that Black veterans were unable to access, accounts for a large amount of today’s racial wealth gap, he added.

“If we don’t reckon honestly with history, then we really have no idea how to understand what’s going on in the world today,” Delmont said. “We don’t have the luxury of being ignorant of these things.”

“I think some people would rather focus only on happy stories, and that’s not our responsibility,” he added. “Our responsibility is to tell the truth in public.”

This story first appeared in Globe NH | Morning Report, our free newsletter focused on the news you need to know about New Hampshire, including great coverage from the Boston Globe and links to interesting articles from other places. If you’d like to receive it via e-mail Monday through Friday, you can sign up here.

Steven Porter can be reached at steven.porter@globe.com. Follow him @reporterporter.