Gray, dreary days leading to sunnier, drier weekend

Clouds will continue to stream across New England until early Saturday when clear skies arrive.

The biggest changes each day are going to be with temperature. It will be seasonable for Veterans Day tomorrow, then cooler than average for a few days before getting near and even a little above average later on next week.

Clouds continue to stream northward Friday as the flow of air at high levels of the atmosphere keeps sunshine at a minimum. This is going to change over the next 24 hours as we get into a very dry and sunny pattern.

We continue to lose daylight and Friday is the first day with less than 10 hours of time between sunrise and sunset.

This is an important marker as it is when I generally find most plants really slow down. In other words your house plants and even anything still growing in the garden is basically lingering rather than growing. This is why your indoor greenery need less water this time of the year and shouldn’t be fed again until the first week of February, when we get back to over 10 hours of daylight again.

Because we are on the eastern side of the time zone, solar noon, the point at which the sun is at its highest place in the sky, happens around 11:30 a.m. This means by the time we get to 1:00 p.m. the sun’s already been going down for over an hour.

The maximum temperatures usually occur around 2 p.m., unlike in the summer, when our warmest temperatures can be as late as 4 or even 5:00 p.m., depending on the day and wind direction.

If you are watching any field games this weekend or attending a variety of Veterans Day parades tomorrow you will need a jacket and perhaps even gloves and a hat, with temperatures only in the 40s for both days. Sunday is even a bit cooler than Saturday.

A typically November weekend ahead brings bright blue sky and cool air. NOAA

With all this sunshine next week it is a good time to take a look at the night sky. There is a chance of some aurora borealis over Northern New England in the coming days. Additionally the moon and Venus are putting on a show before sunrise.

Finally there is also a chance to catch some meteors each night as the Taurid meteor shower will peak over the weekend.

The constellation Taurus will be visible. Earthsky.org