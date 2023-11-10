Brown University drills 1,000-foot holes to test geothermal energy to heat campus buildings

The project is part of a university-wide effort to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040, with 75 percent of reductions happening by 2025, officials say.

Brown University announced that it’s experimenting with geothermal energy to heat some school buildings, and recently drilled holes 1,000 feet into the ground to install test wells at three locations across its Providence campus.

“We’re exploring these wells as a way of replacing the giant furnaces that currently heat our campus,” said Stephen Porder, Brown’s associate provost for sustainability, who is also a professor of ecology, evolution, and organismal biology. “All of us universities — but also cities and whole countries — have to figure out how to heat indoor space without burning stuff.”

Over the last two months, construction crews working with the university drilled three of the deep holes at three locations: two on the city’s East Side, at a Lloyd Avenue parking lot near the university’s athletics complex, and at a Prince Laboratory parking lot near Brook Street; and one on the site of Brown’s future integrated life sciences building, in the city’s Jewelry District. The holes are about 6.5 inches in diameter, with the deepest reaching 1,000 feet below ground and the shallowest going down about 860 feet.

“Nobody in Rhode Island has ever drilled wells this deep and looked at the thermal properties of the rock,” Porder said. This is also the first time an institution in New England has experimented with geothermal energy, he added.

Teams installed U-shaped pipes in the test wells that work by extracting heat from the earth in the winter, and pumping waste heat from air conditioning back into the earth during the summer.

“Let’s say you have air conditioning running in the summer — that air conditioning normally would be dumping heat outside into the air,” Porder explained. “With this kind of geothermal well, what you can do is dump that heat into water or some sort of coolant and pump that underground, and some of the heat will be absorbed by the rock.”

Instead of dumping the heat outside and letting the air blow it away, “you’re sort of storing it somewhere where you can get some of it back,” Porder continued.

“You can’t get all of it back. Nothing is 100 percent efficient,” he said. “But it allows you to store heat that you would otherwise be wasting, and similarly store cool that you might otherwise be wasting.”

In the wintertime, cold water can be pumped down the well where it will warm up from the rock, and then the warmed water can be pumped back up to the surface to heat buildings.

“There’s no exchange of anything other than heat energy with the surrounding rock, and no groundwater contamination because it’s a self-contained pipe,” Porter said. “It’s best thought of as kind of a thermal battery.”

The sites where the test wells were drilled were selected because of where they sit on the campus’s heating loop, how close they are to additional equipment that may be needed, and the amount of space they have nearby for more wells, according to a news release from Brown.

Porder and other researchers are particularly interested in measuring how much heat the rocks can absorb, and how that varies across each of the three locations.

“A rock is a very efficient place to pull heat from,” Porder said.

He touched on the bigger picture, explaining why this project is important long-term.

“We know that in order to solve the climate crisis, we need to stop burning stuff and do something that requires only electricity, because that electricity can be generated by renewable power that doesn’t emit CO²,” he said.

Geothermal energy is one of those ways.

“We’re exploring [geothermal] because we think it will be more efficient, although it will probably be more expensive to install, because we have to drill all the wells,” Porder said.

He said he would have a better estimate as to how many wells would need to be drilled for full implementation as data is collected.

“These are not official numbers, but do we need 1,000 wells drilled to 1,000 feet, or do we need 500 wells drilled to 500 feet?” Porder said. “If the rock can absorb a lot of heat very easily, then you don’t need as many wells.”

Over the last two months, construction crews installed three geothermal energy test wells on Brown's campus. Nick Dentamaro/Brown University

Data collected from the three test sites will determine whether the geothermal system could be installed campus-wide. The team will put together a “feasibility plan that includes financial and logistical details including costs, constraints, and impacts to campus from construction,” Brown said in a news release.

University leaders would then ultimately make a decision on whether or not to move forward with implementation. Construction would be a multi-year effort, and wells would be installed in at least three locations either at or near the current test sites, according to Brown.

The analyses and plans for a potential geothermal system are expected to be complete in 2024.

Carleton College, in Minnesota, is one example of an institution that has successfully implemented campus-wide geothermal heating. But Porder noted that it is located in a rural town with a lot of space, whereas Brown is in the heart of Providence.

Princeton University and Cornell University have also implemented geothermal technology, but they are also less embedded in urban environments.

Geothermal energy will hopefully eliminate the need to burn fossil fuels at the university, which keeps in line with Brown’s decarbonization goals outlined in its strategic plan for sustainability.

“We understand that we as a world need to get to zero emissions as soon as possible. And we also understand that those who are the wealthiest — those who have done the most polluting of the atmosphere and enjoyed the benefits of fossil fuels the most — have a responsibility to go first,” Porder said. “By going first, or close to first, it may be a more expensive path, but we think that is an ethical responsibility.”

Porder added that if Brown does fully implement geothermal heating, it would hopefully drive costs down for other nearby institutions to do the same thing.

The geothermal wells are completely below ground and visibly unnoticeable. Nick Dentamaro/Brown University

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her @brittbowker and also on Instagram @brittbowker.