Celebrating Veterans Day 2023 in Rhode Island

Rhode Islanders will honor local veterans over the next few days with parades, memorials, and other events. Here are some of the events scheduled.

According to the US Department of Veterans Affairs, the day of remembrance started globally after an armistice was signed in June 1918, ending hostilities during World War I. The official end of the war occurred seven months later, “on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month,” in 1918.

PROVIDENCE ― This weekend marks the observance of Veterans Day , formerly Armistice Day, which became a legal holiday in 1938 to honor and remember American veterans of all wars.

Saturday, Nov. 11

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. — Free haircuts for veterans at Amy’s Barbershop in Riverside, R.I. First come, first serve.

9 a.m. to 2 p.m. — Free dentistry for veterans at Warren Dental Associates in Warren, R.I.

9 a.m. — A Veterans Day Ceremony will be held at Paradise Valley Park in Middletown, R.I.

9:30 a.m. — West Warwick Veterans Day Ceremony at 2 Legion Way, West Warwick, R.I.

9:30 a.m. — The Annual Westerly-Pawcatuck Veterans Day Parade will begin at the Pawcatuck Shopping Center and proceed down Route 234 to West Broad Street into Westerly via High Street then onto Railroad Avenue, ending at the Westerly Armory.

10 a.m. — A Veterans Day Ceremony with Governor Dan McKee, Secretary of State Gregg Amore, State Treasurer James Diossa, and other state officials at Garden of Flags, Veterans Memorial Park in East Providence.

10 a.m. — The North Kingstown Veterans Day Parade will follow West Main and Brown Streets through Wickford Village and then onto Boston Neck Road to Fairway Drive and North Kingstown High School for concluding ceremonies, which are expected to commence at 11 a.m.

11 a.m. — Foster Memorial Post American Legion will host a Veterans Day Observance at Benjamin Eddy Building in Foster, R.I.

11 a.m. — An observance will be held at the United Veterans Council Armed Forces Park in Woonsocket, R.I.

11 a.m. — A Veterans Day Celebration will be held at Scituate Senior Center in North Scituate, R.I.

11 a.m. — The Cumberland Veterans Council is hosting a Veterans Day observance at the Cumberland Monastery.

11 a.m. — Annual Tribute to All Veterans: Tiverton Historical Society will take place in front of the World War I Doughboy Memorial in Bicentennial park near the Old Stone Bridge.

11 a.m. — American Legion Newport Post 7/Veterans of Foreign Wars, Conover-Leary Post No. 406 Veterans Day Ceremony in front of Newport, R.I., city hall.

11:30 a.m. — Cranston Veterans Day Parade will be held in front of the Legion Bowl on Park Avenue, continuing past City Hall to Hayward Street and down Rolfe Street, and ending with a ceremony at Cannon Memorial.

2 p.m. — State of R.I. Annual Veteran’s Day Ceremony will be held at 480 Metacom Avenue in Bristol, R.I.

Sunday, Nov. 12

5:15 p.m. to 8 p.m. — Veterans can learn to curl at the Blackstone Valley IcePlex free of charge. Sign up online at bvcurlingclub.com.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. — A veterans luncheon is being held at the Westerly Elks BPOE 678. Tickets are $15 and guests are asked to bring winter hats or gloves to support homeless veterans in need.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management is conducting a special trout and salmon stocking ahead of Veterans Day in honor of veterans. Rainbow trout, brook trout, Sebago Atlantic Salmon will be stocked in 16 pounds from Nov. 7 through Nov. 10.

























