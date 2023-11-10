Final design for ‘Gronk Playground’ on Esplanade unveiled

Plans for a playground named after former New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski are churning toward the end zone.
The state’s department of Conservation and Recreation unveiled its final design for the Gronk Playground at a virtual public meeting on Nov. 2.
The playground is a full renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on Boston’s Charles River Esplanade. Gronkowski donated $1.2 million to the project, which will cost an estimated $1.5 million.
The goal is to create “a fun and welcoming playground for all children with new elements tailored to all abilities,” officials said in the presentation.
The playground will feature swings, a seesaw, a rope climb, a 40-yard dash, a fitness play circuit, and along with yoga mats.
The plan also includes the protection and incorporation of two large existing trees on the park grounds.
The playground is slated to open in the summer of 2025.
