Final design for ‘Gronk Playground’ on Esplanade unveiled

Plans for a playground named after former New England Patriots great Rob Gronkowski are churning toward the end zone.

The state’s department of Conservation and Recreation unveiled its final design for the Gronk Playground at a virtual public meeting on Nov. 2.

The playground is a full renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on Boston’s Charles River Esplanade. Gronkowski donated $1.2 million to the project, which will cost an estimated $1.5 million.