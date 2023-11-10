Mass. teen driver allegedly drives into path of tractor-trailer on I-95 in Portsmouth, N.H., officials say

A 16-year-old driver from Amesbury, Mass. allegedly drove into the path of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 95 in Portsmouth, N.H. Friday afternoon, causing the truck to overturn and block traffic in both directions of the highway, the New Hampshire Department of Safety said.
The teen was driving a 2016 Honda Pilot around 2 p.m. when they merged onto onto I-95 south, and straight into the path of a 2012 Freightliner driven by Luis Vasquez, 46, of Haverhill, the department said in a statement.
Vasquez was forced to “take evasive actions” and the tractor-trailer struck the guardrail dividing the highway, the statement said.
Advertisement
The truck overturned and landed in such a way that lanes on both sides of the highway were blocked, officials said.
Neither Vasquez nor the teen driver were injured. Juvenile passengers of the Honda also were not injured, the statement said.
Part of I-95 was closed for about five hours while first responders investigated and cleared the scene.
Portsmouth police and fire, the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, the New Hampshire Department of Environmental Services, and the National Wrecker Service assisted at the scene.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Trooper Harrison Walters at Harrision.E.Walters@dos.nh.gov.
Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.