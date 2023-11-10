‘Absolutely not okay.’ T plan for subway shutdowns to eliminate slow zones draws commuter ire, relief.

Gomez said the impending shut downs are “absolutely not okay.” They would make her commute near impossible, and could take away her job security with the clients she’s worked for since 2018.

Nancy Gomez lives in Lynn and commutes to Porter Square in Cambridge every day for work. It’s a journey that should take just over an hour via the commuter rail and Red Line, but these days, it takes at least two, she said.

Subway riders reacted with mixed emotions Friday to the MBTA’s announcement that it will incrementally shut down big chunks of the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Lines with the aim of eliminating all the system’s slow zones.

The 14-month closures will attempt to address the T’s slow zones, which have become notorious parts of nearly every ride. Speed restrictions now cover more than 20 percent of the subway system, forcing trains to go as slow as 3 miles per hour over defects, some that have been left unrepaired by the T for more than a year.

By shutting down portions of the Red, Orange, Green, and Blue Lines for several days each through 2024, MBTA general manager Phillip Eng said, the agency is aiming to bring trains to full speed again throughout the entire system. Officials said riders will be able to take accessible shuttle buses and other transit options when portions of the subway are closed.

The plan builds on the success of the T’s 16-day shutdown of the Red Line between the JFK/UMass and Ashmont stations and the entire Mattapan trolley line last month, which eliminated all slow zones — more than two dozen in total — and made trips much faster.

Some riders said Friday that incremental shut downs are an inconvenient hurdle to a better-working T.

Aidan McCaffrey, who commutes from his home in Jamaica Plain to work in Cambridge, said improvement is desperately needed, and if it removes slow zones, it will be worth it.

In the meantime, though, a shut down will mean weeks of using ride apps like Uber of Lyft — especially during the winter, when less expensive options like biking are made near impossible due to cold temperatures and icy roads.

“It needs to get done,” McCaffrey told the Globe while waiting for an outbound Orange Line train at Downtown Crossing on Friday. “If there’s benefits, it’s worth it, but it’s going to be a problem.”

Cambridge resident Nick Day, who waited for a Red Line train at Park Street station, said he is lucky not to rely on the Red Line for his daily commutes. For him, the upcoming shut downs are “just the latest ways in which the T is hard to use.” Day said he hopes the maintenance will actually fix the problems, but didn’t express much optimism given the MBTA’s track record.

“There’s always different interruptions and closures,” Day said. “I can imagine it will be a lot bigger pain in the ass for people who depend on that every day, right? Thankfully, I don’t have to do that.”

The Red Line is expected to see the most service disruptions next year, with 67 days of work beginning on Feb. 5 when nine days of repairs are planned between the Alewife and Harvard stations, according to the tentative schedule.

The T has set aside 58 days for work on the Green Line, which is tentatively set to begin Jan. 3 with 10 days of suspended service between North Station and Kenmore, extending on the E branch to Heath Street and on the B branch to Babcock Street.

There are 39 days of work tentatively scheduled for the Orange Line beginning March 18 with a three-day service suspension between the Haymarket and Jackson Square stations. Four more Orange Line service closures are expected each month between next May and October.

On the Blue Line, the T plans to suspend service for three days in April between Airport and Wonderland stations. Work is also expected to be done between the Bowdoin and Airport stations, but the T hasn’t specified any service suspensions for those repairs and indicated on its tentative schedule that the work would be completed overnight when the system is closed.

Andrew Haines, who lives in Forest Hills and awaited an outbound Orange Line train at Downtown Crossing, said the next 14 months of updates to the T are a necessary evil. Haines reminisced about the days when the T ran relatively smoothly. Hopefully, he said, the upcoming shut downs will result in progress.

“It all needs it,” Haines said. “The T used to work . . . Now, it runs like crap.”

Vivi Smilgius can be reached at vivi.smilgius@globe.com. Follow her @viviraye.