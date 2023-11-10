More rooms, including library, closed at Providence high school following air quality tests

The high school closed room 116 in October because elevated levels of a similar chemical, trichloroethylene, or TCE, were found in that classroom during routine testing over the summer.

The library, kitchen storage area and classroom 116 at Dr. Jorge Alvarez High School are closed until further notice following positive test results for a chemical called tetrachloroethylene, also known as PCE, according to a letter sent home to families this month and obtained by the Globe.

PROVIDENCE — More areas of a Providence high school built on a formerly-contaminated factory site are closed following air quality tests, according to school officials.

The colorless, liquid chemical is a volatile organic compound and carcinogen that was historically used as a grease remover in industrial manufacturing.

The high school also closed room 152 in late October following a positive result for elevated levels of volatile organic compounds, or VOCs, though the district said it could have been triggered by cross-contamination from cleaning products or perfumes. That classroom remains closed.

The latest round of room closures this month was done “out of an abundance of caution,” Superintendent Javier Montañez and Principal Nathan Biah wrote in the Nov. 3 letter to parents and staff. “No other rooms have shown elevated levels,” the leaders wrote.

Joseph Wendelken, the spokesperson for the R.I. Department of Health, said the levels of PCE found in the three areas of the school “were not high enough to cause health concerns, unless someone was exposed for several years.”

During the Oct. 25 test, the kitchen storage area tested positive for PCE at 3.70 micrograms per meter cubed, while the library was at 2 micrograms, and room 116 was at 1.6 micrograms. “Action is required” at 6 micrograms per meter cubed, according to district spokesperson Jay Wegimont.

Alvarez is regularly monitored for air quality because it was built on the site of the former Gorham Silver manufacturing plant. The chemicals are believed to have entered the school from the soil underneath, though officials from the R.I. Department of Environmental Management, the Health Department and the school’s engineering contractor are still investigating the cause.

“The school has a system in place to protect students and staff from exposure to chemicals from this manufacturer,” Wendelken said. “While that system worked without issue for more than 16 years, findings over the last several months suggest that it is no longer working as well as it should.”

He said engineers are “working to fix the underlying exhaust issue as quickly as possible,” and testing in the building will increase.

While the school has been regularly tested since it opened, room 116 received additional testing over the summer after abnormally high levels of volatile organic compounds were found underneath the school where room 116 is located, according a Sept. 27 testing report by EA Engineering.

After testing positive for TCE over the summer, that classroom later tested negative. But the same room has now tested positive for PCE, a similar chemical used in industrial degreasing.

EA Engineering is currently implementing a “corrective action plan” to address the air quality issues in the school.

Wendelken said exhaust fans that remove contaminants were upgraded on Oct. 20, and the engineers plan to do a video assessment inside the system in the next few weeks to look for blockages.

“Based on what we know about the conditions at Alvarez High School, there is no indication that there are health concerns for students and staff,” Wendelken said. “The situation continues to be monitored and ongoing efforts are underway to remedy the underlying issues.”

Steph Machado can be reached at steph.machado@globe.com. Follow her @StephMachado.