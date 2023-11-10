Another MS-13 gang member arrested in connection to 2010 Chelsea murder

Adam Rodriquez, 33, was charged with racketeering conspiracy under the federal RICO statute, Acting US Attorney Joshua S. Levy’s office said in a statement released Thursday.

A suspected member of MS-13, a dangerous international street gang, was arrested on Wednesday in connection with a murder of an Allston man 13 years ago in Chelsea, according to the Massachusetts US Attorney’s office.

He allegedly killed Joaquin Aguilar, 28, of Allston, under a bridge in Chelsea on Dec. 18, 2010, with other MS-13 members, Levy’s office said.

Rodriquez appeared in federal court in Boston on Wednesday afternoon and was detained pending a hearing scheduled for Nov. 16, the statement said.

Advertisement

Law enforcement recently matched Rodriguez’s voice to a recording of an MS-13 meeting on Jan. 26, 2011, in which he acknowledged his participation in the murder, the statement said.

He also was allegedly beaten, per the recording, by MS-13 members for leaving the state without the gang’s permission, Levy’s office said.

Rodriquez also allegedly attempted to commit other murders with MS-13 after Aguilar’s, the statement said.

William Pineda Portillo, 30, was also charged with RICO conspiracy in 2017 and arrested in 2022 on the outstanding warrant, the statement said.

An investigation revealed that a car owned by Pineda Portillo’s father was allegedly used to transport Rodriguez, other MS-13 members, and Aguilar to the scene of Aguilar’s murder, Levy’s office said.

Pineda Portillo also sold a firearm to someone he believed to be an MS-13 member but was instead a witness working with law enforcement, Levy’s office said. It is alleged that he also conspired to murder an MS-13 member who he thought was an informant, the statement said.

He remains in custody and is awaiting trial.

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.