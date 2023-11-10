North Andover teenager dies in crash on Interstate 495 in Lawrence

A North Andover teenager died after she was ejected from an SUV that crashed and became engulfed in flames on Interstate 495 Thursday night, authorities said.

State Police troopers responded to the fatal crash that occurred north of Exit 100B on Interstate 495 North in Lawrence at approximately 9:17 p.m., according to Dave Procopio, a spokesperson for the State Police.

State Police said the 18-year-old female victim was driving a 2005 GMC Envoy SUV northbound at a high rate of speed when she veered into the center lane and made contact with a camper that was being pulled by a 2022 Dodge Ram pickup truck. She then lost control of the vehicle, which left the roadway and went over the curb and guardrail. The Envoy rolled over down a steep slope behind the guardrail and then became engulfed in flames, Procopio said.