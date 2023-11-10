Lewiston gunman threatened N.H. bakery store six days before mass shootings, police say

Dionne said employees at the Country Kitchen Bakery Outlet did not contact his department after the Oct. 19 incident but reported it to police after Card was publicly identified as the person responsible for the Oct. 25 mass shooting at a bowling alley and billiards club.

Six days before he killed 18 people in Lewiston, Robert R. Card II told workers at a New Hampshire bakery store that he might “snap on” them during a verbal altercation, Hudson Police Chief Tad Dionne said Friday.

The employees reported that Card said “Maybe you will be the ones I snap on,” according to Dionne. He also said that “I’m not gay or a pedophile, but just show me where the bread goes.”

As his mental health deteriorated in the months before the shootings, Card had become increasingly paranoid that people were calling him a pedophile, officials said.

Card returned to the store on Oct. 24 to complete a delivery without incident, employees told police. Dionne said his department spoke with the workers late on Oct. 25 or early on Oct. 26 and immediately forwarded the information to state authorities.

“I don’t believe they took it seriously at the time, or at least brushed it off to some degree, because they only knew him” as a driver making deliveries, Dionne said. “There was no physical altercation, there were no firearms shown, nothing like that.”

The person who answered the phone at the store on Friday declined to comment.

Dionne said he believes that verbal confrontations in the workplace are often not reported to police.

“Stuff like that can be underreported. A lot of times people have verbal confrontations that they don’t communicate” to police, he said. “If they did feel threatened, they didn’t feel threatened enough to call.”

Card’s actions at the bakery were previously reported by the Manchester Union-Leader and the Portland Press Herald. It was not clear who Card was working for as a delivery driver.

A spokesman for LePage Bakery in Maine, which has been identified in some accounts as Card’s employer, told the Press Herald Card did not work for them.

The Lewiston shootings occured after Card’s son, other relatives, and fellow Army Reservists reported his erratic and threatening behavior to law enforcement, beginning in May.

Gov. Janet Mills has appointed a seven-member independent commission to investigate “to determine the facts of the October 25th shootings in Lewiston, including the months preceding the shootings and the police response to them.”

Dionne said if his department had learned about Card’s comments on Oct. 19, it would not likely have led to a quick arrest. Theoretically, Card could have been charged with making a misdemeanor threat, but compiling the evidence and receiving court approval for the misdemeanor complaint could take weeks.

Moreover, a misdemeanor investigation would not be the top priority for police, he said. “A serious assault or a felony investigation will take some precedence over misdemeanor cases,” he said by email.

His department would also not have sought the extradition of Card from Maine to be prosecuted for a misdemeanor, he said. Lewiston is abut 135 miles from Hudson.

“I could never say with any certainty that had this situation in Hudson been reported on the 19th, it would make any difference at all,” he said.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him @JREbosglobe.