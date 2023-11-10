Tracking COVID, RSV, and the flu in Massachusetts

These charts track the respiratory illnesses circulating in Massachusetts, including COVID, RSV, and the flu.

Each week, the Department of Public health publishes data on emergency room visits and hospitalizations for respiratory diseases, which provide a window into the levels of illness circulating in the state.

The data show the percentage of hospital visits and admissions that were for acute respiratory disease, and include breakdowns by type of illness, age, race, sex, and county. The data are updated once per week, on Thursdays.