What’s open, what’s closed on Veterans Day

Here’s a look at how the holiday might affect your routine on Friday and Saturday:
Holiday observed: Saturday, however, some businesses will observe the holiday on Friday.
Retail stores: Open at owners’ discretion.
Liquor stores: Open as normal Friday. Closed until 1 p.m. Saturday.
Supermarkets: Open at owners’ discretion.
Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.
Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.
Banks: Open as normal Friday. Most will be closed Saturday.
Municipal buildings: Some closed Friday, including those in Boston, Springfield, and Worcester.
Libraries: Open as normal Friday. Closed Saturday.
Schools: Closed Friday.
Mail: Open as normal Friday. US Post Offices closed Saturday. UPS and FedEx will operate primarily as usual.
MBTA: All services will operate on a regular schedule.
Boston traffic rules: Meters not enforced Friday. All other parking rules apply.
Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.