What’s open, what’s closed on Veterans Day

By Talia Lissauer Globe Correspondent,Updated November 10, 2023, 1 hour ago
Spectators gather on Nov. 4, 2023 to photograph a large American flag hung at the start of the Veterans Day parade route on Boylston Street.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Here’s a look at how the holiday might affect your routine on Friday and Saturday:

Holiday observed: Saturday, however, some businesses will observe the holiday on Friday.

Retail stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Liquor stores: Open as normal Friday. Closed until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Supermarkets: Open at owners’ discretion.

Convenience stores: Open at owners’ discretion.

Taverns, bars: Open at owners’ discretion.

Banks: Open as normal Friday. Most will be closed Saturday.

Municipal buildings: Some closed Friday, including those in Boston, Springfield, and Worcester.

Libraries: Open as normal Friday. Closed Saturday.

Schools: Closed Friday.

Mail: Open as normal Friday. US Post Offices closed Saturday. UPS and FedEx will operate primarily as usual.

MBTA: All services will operate on a regular schedule.

Boston traffic rules: Meters not enforced Friday. All other parking rules apply.

Talia Lissauer can be reached at talia.lissauer@globe.com. Follow her on Instgram @_ttphotos.

