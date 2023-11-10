Vice President Kamala Harris meets with trade union workers at Dorchester town hall

Pipefitters Local 537 hosted the event at its Dorchester offices along with the Greater Boston Building Trades Unions and the Greater Boston Labor Council, the labor groups said in a statement.

On her visit to Boston Thursday, Vice President Kamala Harris met with union members of the building trades for a town hall-style discussion on the Biden administration’s support for US workers.

Ahead of National Apprenticeship Week, which starts on Monday, the groups discussed the administration’s work to create new infrastructure projects, support union apprenticeships, and family-sustaining careers across the country, the groups said in a joint statement.

Vice President Kamala Harris waved at the end of visit Thursday Pipefitter’s Local 537 in Dorchester. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“One of the most important factors behind whether children in our communities thrive is what their parents earn,” Diane Lombos of the Greater Boston Labor Council said in the statement.

Government investment has led to " . . . the creation of thousands of career pathways, thousands of good union jobs, right here in Boston and throughout our country.”

Daniel O’Brien, the business manager and financial secretary of Local 537, said he was proud to host Harris.

He also said the administration’s investment in the clean tech sector “also create union career pathways for local workers.”

Harris spoke about Thursday’s event on social media.

“Apprenticeship programs like those at the Pipefitters Local 537 training center are pathways to opportunity,” she said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The skills developed there mean good-paying union jobs, dignity, and community.”

Chante Carney, who is part of Laborers Local 223, recognized the Biden administration’s help to create opportunities for a diverse workforce. Ten years ago, she was one of three women of color and five people of color overall at her first job site, she said.

“Now, in ten years, I see so many more women and so many people of color. These careers are helping communities across Boston,” Carney said. “We still have more work to do, but we have momentum and we’re going to keep building on it.”

Maeve Lawler can be reached at maeve.lawler@globe.com. Follow her @maeve_lawler.