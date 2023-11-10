Warwick, R.I. parents charged in drowning of 3-year-old son

Holloway, 32, was charged with two counts of child endangerment, five counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, one count of unnecessary cruelty to animals resulting in death, and one count of unnecessary cruelty to animals. Nolan, 31, was charged with five counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child.

The Warwick Police Department Detective Division brought criminal charges against David Holloway and Kaitlyn Nolan of Warwick on several counts of cruelty to or neglect of a child, among other charges, according to the release.

Police in Warwick, R.I., have arrested and charged the parents of a 3-year old boy who died after a drowning at a residence on Gorham Avenue on Aug. 28, according to a press release.

Holloway was arraigned in District Court on Friday, and bail was set at $50,000 personal recognizance along with special conditions recommended by the Rhode Island Department of Children, Youth, and Families.

Nolan appeared before a bail commissioner on Thursday and was released on $5,000 with surety, according to the press release.

Warwick police officers were dispatched to a Gorham Avenue residence at 11:37 a.m. on Aug. 28, for the report of a 3-year-old child “possibly drowning,” according to the press release. The boy was transported to Hasbro Children’s Hospital and pronounced dead at 12:42 p.m.

An obituary for the boy, David Carl “DJ” Holloway III, posted by Quinn Funeral Home, said the “cherished” son “died unexpectedly.”

“DJ loved superheroes, playing with his toy dinosaurs and Mario,” the obituary said. “He enjoyed taking trips to McDonald’s for a Happy Meal and his favorite treats were chocolate frosted donuts with sprinkles from Dunkin Donuts. On Sunday afternoons in the fall, he could be found sitting with his Dad rooting for their favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles.”

“DJ was the baby brother of Madilyne, Ryan, Lily, Emma and Hannah,” the obituary said.

