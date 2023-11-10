Where to celebrate Veterans Day in New Hampshire 2023

Many communities throughout New Hampshire will host Veterans Day events to honor those who have served in the US armed forces. Here are some of the events happening this weekend:

Sunday, Nov. 12

8 a.m. — A complimentary breakfast for veterans and their guest will be held at the Elks lodge in Keene.

9:30 a.m. — Bob Korkuc, author of “Finding a Fallen Hero: The Death of a Ball Turret Gunner,” will make a presentation at a bagel breakfast at Etz Hayim Synagogue in Derry. The event is free for Etz Hayim members, $5 for non-members. Advance registration required.

7 p.m. — Joseph Gluckert, historian at the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard, will speak in the Morgera Community Room at the Stratham Fire Department as part of the Stratham Historical Society and Wiggin Memorial Library’s military-themed programming. Free and open to the public.

There won’t be a Veterans Day ceremony at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery this year.

