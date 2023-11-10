Brandeis lands in the thick of clashing views over Israel-Hamas war

On the same day the Globe published Liebowitz’s op-ed , “How universities should confront antisemitism on campus” (Nov. 6), Brandeis became the first private university to ban its campus chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine following the national SJP’s call for its chapters to support Palestinian resistance. Liebowitz claimed this ban does not “violate higher education’s deep and enduring commitment to free speech.”

If Brandeis, a private institution, is genuinely committed to free speech (“Brandeis ban raises free speech issues,” Page A1, Nov. 8), it must uphold, not censor, student advocacy. “Core political speech,” according to the Supreme Court, is where free speech protections should be at their “zenith.” Without evidence that Brandeis’s SJP chapter crossed the line into true threats, incitement, harassment, or material support for terrorism, all Brandeis has done is censor a pro-Palestinian student group, setting a precedent for more censorship.

Barring groups that “spew hate” from campus may seem laudable, but it allows administrators to censor ideas they subjectively find offensive. Censorship is not how you combat antisemitism. The university’s own principles on maximizing free speech cite Justice Louis Brandeis’s remedy of “more speech, not enforced silence,” for the process of education.

Graham Piro

Program officer, campus rights advocacy

Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE)

Washington, D.C.





BDS movement envisions equality in a shared land

In his Nov. 6 op-ed, Ronald D. Liebowitz, president of Brandeis, writes that the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions movement “aims to dismantle the Jewish state and end the right to Jewish national self-determination” and cites, for this statement, a report from the Anti-Defamation League. If Globe readers want to learn more about the BDS movement, they should look at its own documents.

There are three demands (simplified here):

1. Ending the occupation of Arab lands.

2. Recognizing the right of Arab-Palestinian citizens of Israel to full equality.

3. The right of return under international law for displaced Palestinians from 1948.

It is this last demand that some have erroneously interpreted as a call to dismantle the Jewish state. It is true that the right of return might lead to demographic changes in Israel, such that Jews are no longer a majority, but this is no different than the demographic changes occurring in various parts of the United States where white people may no longer be a majority. As long as all are guaranteed full and equal human rights, every person has a right to vote, and various cultures, religions, and ethnicities are free to practice their own customs, one does not need to be the majority.

My mother lost her Austrian citizenship in 1938 when she fled Hitler at 13, but due to a recent change in Austrian law, I have regained Austrian citizenship this year. Now I have dual citizenship and the right to vote in Austrian elections and travel on an EU passport. After 85 years, my right of return has been recognized. I fervently wish this for all Palestinians.

True safety for Israelis can only be achieved when the human rights of Palestinians are fully recognized.

Helen Raizen

Jamaica Plain





Brandeis president is right to crack down on hate speech

I do not consider hate speech to be free speech or even dissent. Students for Justice in Palestine has been a source of objectionable speech on college campuses in our country for decades.

Hate speech has led to the recent uptick in violence against our Jewish citizens. Consider, for example, the recent death (still under investigation) of a 69-year-old Jewish man in Los Angeles, whose only apparent “crime” was holding up an Israeli flag in one of two protests — one pro-Israel, the other pro-Palestinian — over the Israel-Hamas war.

I fully support president Ronald D. Leibowitz in defunding the Brandeis chapter of SJP and rescinding its status as an official campus group, and I suggest all college campuses in our country and around the world do the same.

Deborah Gordon

Wellesley Hills