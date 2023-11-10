Moved by the memory of a final conversation

I, like Douglas Smith, lost my father much too young to cancer. In reading his Nov. 5 Ideas essay, “The last thing my father told me,” you could sense that his father’s prediction that Smith would grow up to be a good man had come true. He also became a good writer. No flashy posting on the internet or multimillion-dollar Hollywood blockbuster has moved me as much as a few words, in black and white, last Sunday morning, when Smith described himself at age 11 lying on his father and hugging him during this final conversation.
Michael O’Donnell
Newburyport
