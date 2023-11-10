A bad night for Republicans — and pollsters

Since that excruciating November election night in 2016 — a shocking prelude to four excruciating years — I’ve generally tried to avoid reading or listening to political polls. (As a journalist, this can be a tricky, sometimes futile maneuver.) But for me, they will forever belong in the same category as those annoying “best-of” lists that will soon inundate these final weeks of 2023. Whatever scientific methods or expertise are supposedly employed, polls serve little purpose beyond garnering attention, riling up debates with more heat than light, and filling a news hole in lieu of actual news.

So after days of news coverage (if one wants to call it that) about dire prognostications based on polls predicting the Democrats’ ignominious downfall in 2024, it was thrilling to see voters overwhelmingly deliver for Democrats in crucial races on Tuesday.

Recently, especially on cable news stations, there has been an obsession with poll results that have all but ceded a White House win next year to a one-term, twice-impeached former president facing 91 felony charges across four criminal cases in three states and Washington, D.C. This is happening despite the fact that the 2024 presidential election is still about a year away.

Yes, President Biden has notable problems clouding his reelection campaign. Like the rest of us, he’s not getting any younger. (That includes the 77-year-old Republican front-runner.) And what Biden has called his “rock solid and unwavering support” of Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists is coming under increasing criticism as the deaths of innocent Palestinians in Gaza, many of them children, have reportedly surpassed 10,000 in the war’s first month.

But staring into the future and at too many polls left the media blind to what was right in front of them — just how much the conservative-led Supreme Court’s overturn of Roe v. Wade in 2022 is continuing to drive Democratic victories.

By a 13-point margin in Ohio, voters codified abortion rights into their state constitution. Since the high court’s right-wing justices unsettled nearly 50 years of settled law, it’s the seventh consecutive win in state elections for abortion access. That desire to protect reproductive freedom also propelled Democratic Governor Andy Beshear of Kentucky to a second term and handed both legislative houses in Virginia to Democrats — a serious rebuke to Republican governor of Virginia and sentient fleece vest Glenn Younkgin’s perceived political might.

Seems like a lot of people continue to feel some kind of way about having their rights erased and their lives endangered by Republican politicians pushing policies that would further erode body autonomy and punish women. And while pouring over polls, the media continued to miss that unassailable fact.

As a college journalism student, I took a polling class that required me to conduct telephone polls by cold-calling people and politely asking for “a few minutes” of their time “to answer just a few questions.” I hated it but learned something very valuable about polling — people told me whatever they thought would get me off the phone as quickly as possible. I might as well have been a robocall. They were far more concerned with the brevity of our conversation than sharing with a stranger what they really believed about the issue we were discussing. I eventually dropped the class.

I now wish the media would drop their addiction to polls that are never as illuminating as they portray them to be. Too much energy is being wasted on “hypothetical” elections, as so-called serious media types refer to them, instead of discussing real issues like the ongoing Republican threats to democracy and how that extremist party has doomed itself with incessant efforts to dismantle abortion rights that are favored by most Americans.

Polls exist to create sound bites and headlines, and they reduce crucial issues that impact American lives to just another sporting event. But as we near 2024, Tuesday’s election results serve as a blunt reminder that polls don’t cast ballots or decide elections. Voters do.

Renée Graham is a Globe columnist. She can be reached at renee.graham@globe.com. Follow her @reneeygraham.