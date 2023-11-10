After a breakup, who keeps the dog?

What actually happens to a shared dog or cat in a courtroom when a couple separates? Battles over pet custody can get nasty. Nearly all American pet owners surveyed said in a recent Pew Research Center survey that their pets are part of their family. But in the legal system , pets are generally considered personal property, much like a couch.

In the 1937 romantic comedy movie “ The Awful Truth ,” Cary Grant and Irene Dunne play Jerry and Lucy, a couple who are divorcing. During court proceedings, a matter remains unsettled: who gets their dog , Mr. Smith, played by Skippy , a famous wire-haired Fox Terrier. In the courtroom scene, the judge calls for Mr. Smith and announces that “custody of the dog will depend on his own desire.” So he lets the dog choose.

It’s absurd to expect a judge to let the dog decide who to live with, like in the 1937 movie scene. But shouldn’t there be room to account for a pet’s best interest in such a situation? And what exactly are the legal rights of pet owners in Massachusetts, and the legal remedies available when there are pet custody disputes?

Those dilemmas are very familiar to Brett Lyman, a 38-year-old Watertown resident who has been involved in a legal civil case for more than a year against a former romantic partner about a black Pomeranian they acquired together. Lyman and his former partner had been living together for roughly two years when they got the puppy in 2018; they split his cost equally and named him Teddy Bear, according to legal filings from both parties.

Lyman’s former partner is named in the court documents. I reached out multiple times to her lawyer and didn’t hear back; I have decided not to name her in this article.

Incidentally, when Lyman and his former partner began dating, he already had a dog called Zeus Bear, also a Pomeranian. For the past eight years, Lyman has shared ownership of Zeus with another former girlfriend, Maddy, he said in an interview. With Zeus, he said, even though the romantic relationship didn’t work out and the pair separated around 2015, “it did turn out fairly well in the end” because he and Maddy continue to share Zeus with no issues.

In 2021 when Lyman and his former partner mentioned in the legal filings broke up, she moved out and took Teddy with her, Lyman said, under the understanding that the couple would share the dog on an alternating schedule, similar to the agreement Lyman has with Maddy about Zeus.

Lyman and his former partner didn’t put their joint agreement to continue to co-own and share Teddy in writing. Still, for about six months, she shared Teddy with Lyman, he said. They texted back and forth to talk through logistics. Over time, she was less cooperative until she refused to let Lyman see the dog, he said. It’s why he decided to file a civil complaint against her in Middlesex Superior Court in June 2022.

In a counterclaim that Lyman’s former partner and her lawyer filed, she denies agreeing to share Teddy half of the time. Initially a judge ruled in favor of Lyman, ordering his former partner to share possession of the dog. Then she appealed and won, a decision that Lyman subsequently appealed. The case is now before the Massachusetts Appeals Court, where a three-judge panel heard oral arguments from both parties this week.

Some of the central questions in Teddy’s legal case are whether a pet should be considered an unusual category of personal property, say, like a family heirloom with sentimental value, and whether it can be subject to shared custody even when there’s no written contract. To be sure, the case isn’t about whether a pet should be covered by custody laws like a child, said Jeremy Cohen, Lyman’s attorney. “We’ve never compared dogs to children,” Cohen said.

“For unmarried couples who share property, if you have furniture like tables and chairs, you can agree on some value or split it up,” Lyman said. “But with a pet, you can’t do that. The bond each person shares with the pet is something special, and you can’t just have one person give the other some fee.”

Cohen, who specializes in pet law, would like this case to establish a precedent. “We’re just asking for recognition of how pet owners should be treated in the courts,” Cohen said, because it’s a widespread problem. “In the past six years, we’ve received more than 950 calls about possession sharing between people who purchased a dog or a cat together, cared for the pet together, and then broke up.”

”It’s clear that [the law] cares about the interests of pets because we have things like animal cruelty laws,” Lyman said. “Legally the best interests of the humans take complete precedence. But if you have equal ownership, wouldn’t you then take some consideration of what might be good for the pet?”

Maybe the fictional judge from the 1937 movie was onto something. (Lucy is awarded custody of Mr. Smith after she surreptitiously bribes him with a toy.) These days, one way to avoid the heartbreaking scenario Lyman faces is by signing a so-called petnuptial, which includes multiple provisions like financial obligations and guardianship. But maybe our laws need to be updated to recognize that pets are both property and cherished family members, and that clarity upfront may save a complicated court case later.

