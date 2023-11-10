After her arm was caught in a boat propeller, Malden Catholic’s Thea Sanzone was told her swimming career was over. She didn’t listen.

“I don’t think I really believed it or processed it,’’ said Sanzone, a three-year co-captain of the Malden Catholic girls’ swimming team. “I was just kind of like, ‘Well, I’ll take it one day at a time.’”

Everyone around her — friends, family, coaches, and teammates — accepted her new reality. She did not.

After Thea Sanzone was injured in a boating accident two summers ago, a surgeon delivered the news that she may never swim competitively again.

More than a year after the accident, Sanzone has completed her improbable journey to full strength. At the MIAA North sectional last Sunday, the senior triumphed in the 100 breaststroke in 1:07.13 — her first individual victory at a sectional or state meet. She will compete Saturday in the MIAA Division 1 meet at MIT (4 p.m.).

The summer before her junior year, Sanzone fell off the side of a speedboat while vacationing in Ireland. The propeller struck her right forearm in three different places, tearing her muscle to the bone, severing veins and nerves, and fracturing her elbow. She underwent surgery at a local hospital, receiving 14 stitches on the outside and about 100 on the inside of her arm.

Thea Sanzone diligently worked on her rehab and returned to competitive swimming just four months after her accident. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

“We were so grateful that she had her arm because it was such a bad accident,” said Nora Sanzone, Thea’s mother.

Sanzone progressed incrementally. Working with Malden Catholic coach Tricia Argentina, Sanzone began by treading water and swimming with a kickboard. She learned to lay on her back while using the kickboard, since her right arm was not strong enough yet. Over time, she built up the strength to swim laps, increasing the volume and intensity of her workouts with each day.

When Sanzone pushed herself off the wall and swam for the first time after the injury, Argentina snuck a video and sent it to her mom and Thea’s father, Fritz Sanzone.

“Everybody was having a good ol’ cry,” Nora Sanzone said. “We couldn’t believe she actually was able to freestyle and breaststroke.”

Malden Catholic’s Thea Sanzone chats with her coach, Tricia Argentina. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

Despite her doctor’s initial prediction, Thea’s intensive rehab program got her back in the pool with the Lancers against Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) on Oct. 25, 2022, when she swam the 50 free just four months after her boating accident. She won the event, even though she was the only swimmer to dive from the pool deck and not the diving blocks, since her arm could not handle the pressure of diving from an elevated surface.

In the next meet, against Ursuline, Sanzone qualified for sectionals and states in the 50 free. At the Catholic Conference meet, she made the sectional and state cut in the 100 breaststroke. She went on to place sixth in the 100 breaststroke (1:11.92) and seventh in the 50 free (25.71).

Before the injury, Thea struggled to cut her times and felt burnt out from years of high-level swimming. At one point, she considered quitting the sport. Then, she suffered the boating accident.

“All of the sudden, that break she wanted to take was going to be permanent,” Nora Sanzone said. “It ignited a little fire, like, ‘Don’t you take this away from me. I’ll make that decision.’ ”

Malden Catholic’s Thea Sanzone listens to a coach while taking a breather during a recent practice. Pat Greenhouse/Globe Staff

The rehab period allowed Thea to hone in on her technique in a way she hadn’t before. With her upper body recovering, she worked with Argentina to perfect her kicking — which had been a weakness.

“The pressure really wasn’t on her,” said Argentina. “She didn’t have any expectations to live up to. So all she did was work on herself.”

By the end of the season, Thea was competing at full intensity. This year, she is back to 100 percent.

“It’s just crazy how she continued to swim through so much pain, and I think that just shows how much you can do when you love something so much,” said Paige Kelly, a sophomore who also swims for Malden Catholic.

From the harrowing accident, Sanzone learned to take nothing for granted. As she reaches new heights in her swimming career, that lesson remains front and center.

“I never thought I wouldn’t get to swim, that it would actually be taken away from me. I may not want to go to practice, but I need to go to practice. I get to go to practice,” she said. “Having an outlook like that makes, for one, things more enjoyable. And two, it makes you more dedicated to what you do.”