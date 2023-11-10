Andover field hockey finds its footing, takes down Algonquin in quest for a third-straight Division 1 championship

But Andover, the second seed in the D1 bracket, is hitting its stride at just the right time. Using two goals and an assist from Sewall, the Golden Warriors shut out No. 7 Algonquin, 3-0, in a quarterfinal Friday night at Andover High School.

“There was just something missing in the beginning, but we really got our act together,” said Andover sophomore Ella Sewall.

It hasn’t been an easy season for Andover, the two-time defending Division I field hockey champion. A young roster, a new head coach, combined with injuries, resulted in an up-and-down season.

Bella DiFiore got Andover (18-2) on the board in the game’s first three minutes, assisted by Sewall. From there, Algonquin gave Andover a fight, limiting opportunities and playing strong defense.

The Andover field hockey team celebrates reaching the semifinals with a win over Algonquin. Kat Cornetta

After a scoreless second quarter, Andover came out of halftime ready to take over, getting three quick corner opportunities early in the third, but Algonquin goalie Anna Bellville stood tall.

The scoreless middle quarters could have frustrated Andover, but advice from first-year coach Bridget Morris kept the Warriors focused.

“I told them at the half, ‘You are doing all the things, it is just the execution, that final last touch,’ ” said Morris. “I knew they were going to do it.”

Down by a goal, Algonquin (15-3-3) had possession in the early minutes of the fourth quarter, but Andover’s defense pressed the Titans. Once the Golden Warriors got the ball back, Sewell’s slapper on the right side of the net made it 2-0 with 7:35 to play. Four minutes later, Sewell scored again on a corner.

“For Ella to do that twice, I’m so happy with her,” said Morris. “We had a little talk earlier on that she needed to get to post, and she did.”

Wachusett 4, Central Catholic 2 — Emmy Johnson set up Lindsey McGurl for the tying goal two minutes into the fourth quarter, then Johnson tallied twice, at 6:24 and 2:17, to propel the third-seeded Mountaineers (16-1-4) to the quarterfinal victory in Holden. Junior Kerri Finneran scored both goals for Central (16-2-1).

Walpole 1, Bishop Feehan 0 — The top-seeded Porkers (20-1) survived their quarterfinal against No. 8 Feehan, advancing on Kate Schneider’s strike in double overtime. “It was definitely a mental win,” said Walpole coach Jen Quinn. “You have already played a full game and you’re tired. It comes down to mental toughness.” Walpole prevailed in the regular season, 5-1, on Sept. 8, but Feehan (13-6-1) had an answer for everything the Porkers tried offensively. In the second overtime of 7 vs. 7 play, Izzy Adams made a play to draw Feehan goalkeeper Isabella Basse out of position, giving Schneider room to score the winner. “The patience [Adams] showed in the circle to make that play was great,” said Quinn.

Division 2 State

Hingham 3, Minnechaug 0 — Sam Ruddick, Haylen Wilson, Sienna Brackett netted the goals and Becca Kardoos recorded the shutout for the No. 4 Harborwomen (18-2-1) in the quarterfinal win over No. 5 Minnechaug (16-3-1).

Norwood 3, Doherty 0 — Ava Hines got the scoring started, Shea Larkee potted two goals, and Ava O’Neil’s seven-save shutout propelled the second-seeded Mustangs (19-2) into the semifinals for the first time since 2002. They face the winner of Saturday’s matchup between No. 3 Somerset Berkley and No. 6 Dartmouth.

Division 3 State

Dover-Sherborn 4, Falmouth 0 — Avery Hadfield, Evie Schneider, Annie Liebhoff, and Avery Bent scored as the third-seeded Raiders (17-2-2) stormed into the semifinals with a dominant showing against No. 6 Falmouth. D-S faces the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 2 Newburyport and No. 7 Gloucester.

Sandwich 2, Foxborough 1 — Khloe Schultz netted the winner in overtime to power the fourth-seeded Blue Knights (20-0-1) to a quarterfinal win over the No. 5 Warriors (17-3-1). Sandwich faces top-seeded and undefeated Watertown in the semifinals.

Watertown 7, Dennis-Yarmouth 0 — Senior Molly Driscoll rifled in three goals, and Caroline Andrade, Nola MacKenzie, Adrianna Williams, and Victoria Dicker as the top-seeded Raiders (20-0) rolled to quarterfinal win at Victory Field, the program’s 73rd straight victory while extending their national record to 40 consecutive shutouts. Watertown will play No. 4 Sandwich in the semifinals.

Division 4 State

Manchester Essex 5, Hopedale 0 — The second-seeded Hornets (17-1-3) advance to the semifinals for the third year in a row behind goals from Abby Kent, Molly Schimpf, Torrin Kirk, Caelie Patrick, and Sadie Potter. They face the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 3 Monomoy and No. 11 Clinton.

Girls’ soccer

Division 1 State

Brookline 2, Wellesley 1 — Trailing 1-0 with less than 10 minutes to play, Anna Leschly netted the equalizer for the fifth-seeded Warriors (16-3-2), who got the overtime winner from Sydney Freese to advance to the semifinals, where they face the winner of Sunday’s match between top-seeded Natick and No. 9 Concord-Carlisle.

Division 5 State

Hull 7, Hopedale 0 — Three goals from senior Veronica Fleming and two goals and an assist from junior Elly Thomas were more than enough for the third-seeded Pirates (16-2-2) to win their 16th straight and advance the semifinals for the first time in program history. Kallen Creed and Madison Constable scored, Fallon Ryan dished out a pair of assists, and Montana Alibrandi earned the shutout thanks to Elsie Harper’s defense. Hull faces the winner of Saturday’s game between No. 2 Monson and No. 7 Georgetown.

Girls’ volleyball

Division 4 State

Ipswich 3, Hamilton-Wenham 1 — Tess O’Flynn (16 assists, 20 digs, 3 aces) and Alex Marino (14 assists, 12 digs) ran the passing game in a quarterfinal victory for the top-seeded Tigers (21-0). Claire Buletza notched 16 kills and 13 digs and Emily Hannibal racked up 14 digs, 5 assists, and 3 aces. Ipswich faces No. 4 Hudson (20-3) in the semifinals at a time and date to be determined.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.