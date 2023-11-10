Bruins have defensive reinforcements on the way. What does that mean for Mason Lohrei?

Charlie Coyle and Trent Frederic are transforming whatever line they’re on into a two-way buzzsaw at five-on-five play.

A month into the season, Jim Montgomery’s Bruins (11-1-1) are starting to unearth some answers about a reworked roster.

And youngsters Matt Poitras and Johnny Beecher have proven their worth as regular contributors.

It remains to be seen whether another blue-chip prospect will put himself in that same category over the next few weeks.

Through four games in the NHL ranks, 22-year-old defenseman Mason Lohrei has been as advertised — a playmaking presence along the blue line. Along with scoring his first NHL goal against Dallas Monday, Lohrei has landed eight shots on goal.

But with reinforcements on the way for the blue line, Montgomery will need to determine whether the best path forward for Lohrei lies in the NHL or with more seasoning down in Providence.

With Derek Forbort returning Thursday against the Islanders and Charlie McAvoy’s four-game suspension completed, the numbers game is starting to loom over Lohrei.

Things will likely come to a head in the next few weeks once Matt Grzelcyk is activated from long-term injured reserve.

At first glance, a player with Lohrei’s profile seems to be a perfect remedy for the Bruins’ pursuit of more offensive production from the defense corps.

But with 20-plus minutes a night all but guaranteed in Providence, Montgomery will need to weigh whether Lohrei’s D-zone fortitude is up to snuff.

Lohrei, who switched from forward to defense rather late in his developmental timeline, brings offensive creativity and puck poise from the back end. But that style also invites plenty of risk, with some of the learning curve resulting in miscues in and around the net.

“We don’t want to take away from a young man’s ability to make plays,” said Montgomery. “You give them a chance to go right back out there. You talk to him about it — but it’s a teaching moment, not so much punishment.”

With more than 58 percent of Lohrei’s starts during five-on-five play set in the offensive zone, the Bruins are making a concerted effort to get him favorable reps where his skill set can be utilized.

Still, opponents have landed punches during Lohrei’s 66:52 of five-on-five time. Over that stretch, the Bruins have been outscored, 3-2, and trail in shot attempts, 78-54.

Lohrei learned the hard way about the unforgiving nature of the NHL game against the Stars, logging only 15:33 of ice time despite scoring a goal. He was handed just one shift after a turnover in the third period led to a goal by Dallas forward Wyatt Johnson.

“You’re on the road playing a good team. You can’t take those chances at the offensive blue line,” Montgomery noted. “We don’t want to take anything away from his God-given ability to make plays, because he has that God-given ability.

“But you’ve got to know when you don’t have time and you don’t need to force offense. We talked to him and then it’s, ‘You’re going to go back out there and we need you to be firmer, we need you to be stronger.’ ”

Lohrei bounced back Thursday against the Islanders. He logged 18:29 of ice time in the 5-2 win, landing three more shots on goal and recording two blocks.

Even with a few D-zone lapses, it’s tough to ignore Lohrei’s immense potential.

He’ll have a few more weeks to iron out the finer details in the defensive zone. And even if another trip to Providence is the eventual prescription, heavy minutes there should prove their worth.

”Obviously it’s the best league in the world and you’re playing against the best players in the world,” Lohrei said. “Just the intensity every day and you’ve got to bring it and be ready.”

Maintenance men

Forbort and Pavel Zacha did not skate in Friday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena, but Montgomery noted that it was maintenance and both are expected to play Saturday at Montreal … Jakub Lauko is also an “option” Saturday, per Montgomery. He’ll sport a cage, neck guard, and a few stitches near his left eye after taking a skate blade to the face Oct. 24 against the Blackhawks … Don’t look now, but Coyle is on pace for 76 points after recording his first career hat trick Thursday. How can he continue to elevate his offensive game? A shot-first mentality is at the top of the list. ”We talk to him — I tease him about it daily,” Montgomery said. “He’s probably annoyed by me. That’s my job.”

