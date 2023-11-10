Eric Lovell makes his first offensive play of the year memorable as Barnstable stuns Peabody in Division 2 quarterfinals

Eric Lovell faked a down block, released to the flat, and snagged a lofted pass from quarterback Aiden Kundel. With a full head of steam, Lovell broke a tackle and scampered down the left seam for a 41-yard touchdown that was the difference in Barnstable’s thrilling, 13-9 win, in Friday’s Division 2 quarterfinal.

About 15 minutes earlier, Barnstable’s season was on the brink. The fifth-seeded Redhawks trailed undefeated Peabody, 9-7, with two minutes left, desperately needing an offensive spark. So Jatkola dialed up a play that was added to the game plan on Thursday.

PEABODY — In the far end zone at Peabody High, Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola pulled out his iPhone and snapped a picture of his jubilant team posing with the Final Four banner.

“It was a perfect play,” said Lovell. “It was a perfect pass from Aiden. I was praying before that play happened. It was just amazing.”

The play was Lovell’s first offensive snap of his four-year career. Jatkola gave a quintessential football answer when asked why the senior was on the field for the defining moment.

“He’s a dog,” said Jatkola.

Barnstable head coach Ross Jatkola hands the Final Four trophy to Eric Lovell. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe

Lovell’s heroics were not over, though. With one minute left, Peabody quarterback Luke Maglione completed a 54-yard bomb over the middle, putting the fourth-seeded Tanners (9-1) in Barnstable territory with a chance to win.

But on the next play, Lovell, back in his defensive back position, jumped in front of a pass at the 10-yard line for the game-sealing interception.

After Lovell secured the pick, he raced over to the Barnstable sideline and was greeted by his elated teammates, as the Redhawks (9-1) punched their ticket to a semifinal matchup with top-seeded King Philip (10-0).

“I kept telling the kids to stay in the game,” said Jatkola. “We kept believing, believing, believing. It’s a huge win. We had so many people come out to celebrate. It means so much.”

Eric Lovell celebrates his two key plays down the stretch that propelled Barnstable into the Division 2 semifinals. Winslow Townson for The Boston Globe