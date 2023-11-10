Eric Lovell makes his first offensive play of the year memorable as Barnstable stuns Peabody in Division 2 quarterfinals

PEABODY — In the far end zone at Peabody High, Barnstable coach Ross Jatkola pulled out his iPhone and snapped a picture of his jubilant team posing with the Final Four banner.
About 15 minutes earlier, Barnstable’s season was on the brink. The fifth-seeded Redhawks trailed undefeated Peabody, 9-7, with two minutes left, desperately needing an offensive spark. So Jatkola dialed up a play that was added to the game plan on Thursday.
Eric Lovell faked a down block, released to the flat, and snagged a lofted pass from quarterback Aiden Kundel. With a full head of steam, Lovell broke a tackle and scampered down the left seam for a 41-yard touchdown that was the difference in Barnstable’s thrilling, 13-9 win, in Friday’s Division 2 quarterfinal.
Advertisement
“It was a perfect play,” said Lovell. “It was a perfect pass from Aiden. I was praying before that play happened. It was just amazing.”
The play was Lovell’s first offensive snap of his four-year career. Jatkola gave a quintessential football answer when asked why the senior was on the field for the defining moment.
“He’s a dog,” said Jatkola.
Lovell’s heroics were not over, though. With one minute left, Peabody quarterback Luke Maglione completed a 54-yard bomb over the middle, putting the fourth-seeded Tanners (9-1) in Barnstable territory with a chance to win.
But on the next play, Lovell, back in his defensive back position, jumped in front of a pass at the 10-yard line for the game-sealing interception.
After Lovell secured the pick, he raced over to the Barnstable sideline and was greeted by his elated teammates, as the Redhawks (9-1) punched their ticket to a semifinal matchup with top-seeded King Philip (10-0).
“I kept telling the kids to stay in the game,” said Jatkola. “We kept believing, believing, believing. It’s a huge win. We had so many people come out to celebrate. It means so much.”
Advertisement