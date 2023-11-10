The German stage brings out a softer side of Bill Belichick

“Pretzels for lunch?” he asked a room full of reporters, both Boston-based and from international outlets.

FRANKFURT — A few hours after the Patriots arrived Friday morning in Germany, an upbeat Bill Belichick sat down for his morning news conference at the Deutscher Fußball-Bund campus and immediately broke into a smile.

Whatever fatigue Belichick was feeling after the team’s seven-hour flight from Boston, he didn’t let it show. He joked with a Patriots staffer about whether the organization could build a facility comparable to the modern, spacious home of the German national soccer team. He joked with European reporters about the uncomplimentary remarks that offensive tackle Sebastian Vollmer, defensive tackle Markus Kuhn, and fullback Jakob Johnson — all former Patriots who grew up in Germany — probably uttered about him under their breath.

Belichick, who has remained terse throughout his team’s struggles this season, struck a much different tone Friday ahead of the Patriots’ game against Indianapolis Sunday at Deutsche Bank Park. He was no more revealing than usual, but often elected to invoke humor rather than haughtiness when rebuffing questions.

This relaxed version of Belichick hasn’t been seen much in 2023, as questions about his future with the organization continue to mount. Just four days ago, with the 2-7 Patriots sitting in last place in the AFC, a reporter asked Belichick if he felt he was coaching for his job.

“I’m going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts,” he answered.

But such one-sentence responses were kept to a minimum Friday — even as Belichick fielded queries he likely had little interest in answering.

Football isn't usually a laughing matter with Belichick, but that wasn't the case Friday. Michael Probst/Associated Press

When a reporter asked how he continues to motivate himself after 20 years of coaching, a grinning Belichick quipped, “Unfortunately, it’s more than 20,” before delivering a seemingly thoughtful reply.

“I enjoy it,” he said. “I enjoy all aspects of it, the preparation, the team-building, the competitiveness on Sundays, the guys that I work with, the staff, the players, the great environment, ownership. Everybody works together and tries to work toward a common goal. Honestly, it beats working.”

When a reporter from Spain asked whether rookie wide receiver Kayshon Boutte would be active, Belichick had difficulty hearing the player’s name. Once he understood the reporter was referring to Boutte, he cracked, “I was thinking about whether it’s some Spanish guy I’m supposed to know here,” and let out a chuckle.

Belichick stayed true to form in that he didn’t actually reveal any information about Boutte’s status, saying only that the receiver is “trending in the right direction” after “a good couple of weeks.” But his approach was noticeably different.

Even when he didn’t turn to humor, Belichick still delivered answers longer than his usual trite refrains. He entertained questions about whether football could soon evolve into a global sport and about whether flag football could affect the development of future players. He didn’t immediately brush off a question about his legacy.

Only when asked by Boston-based media about team news did Belichick revert to his curt self.

Did left tackle Trent Brown stay at home because of a personal reason or his ankle injury? He practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday because of both, according to the injury report.

“Both,” Belichick said.

What went into the decision to leave cornerback J.C. Jackson at home? Jackson did not travel with the team after missing curfew ahead of last week’s game against Washington.

“That was the decision,” Belichick said. “I won’t get into it.”

For the most part, however, a talkative and lighthearted Belichick certainly hammed it up for the international audience. His news conference, which lasts for at most 10 minutes during the week, took 17 on Friday.

Players took note of the change in demeanor, too.

“I don’t know if it’s Germany or what,” safety Jabrill Peppers said.

As the end of Belichick’s press availability neared, a German reporter acknowledged what many in the room probably were thinking.

“I’ve never seen you laugh so much,” he said.

Belichick snickered once more.

“Love it here in Germany,” he replied. “I appreciate your hospitality.”

So, what prompted the shift? Perhaps the bigger stage. Perhaps the change in scenery. Perhaps the excitement of playing in Germany for the first time, though Belichick hasn’t publicly expressed much excitement about playing international games.

Regardless of the reason, Friday’s sight was likely a welcome change for all involved, as the Patriots have been unable to turn around their season through nine weeks. The last time Belichick was so affable was after the Week 7 upset of Buffalo.

So, might this version of Belichick be here to stay?

Chances are no. The Patriots have plenty to address, with their sputtering offense, poor quarterback play, and pair of benched cornerbacks among deeper roster issues. But a win over Indianapolis undoubtedly would help the chances of, at the very least, an encore during Belichick’s postgame press conference Sunday.

“Hope we give them a lot to cheer about,” Belichick said.

Nicole Yang can be reached at nicole.yang@globe.com.Follow her @nicolecyang.