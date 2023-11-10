Jaylen Brown gets Celtics off to a strong start, reserves finish the job in tournament win vs. Nets

Sam Hauser drilled five 3-pointers and had 15 points. Payton Pritchard, who had been mired in a slump, registered 13 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists, and Luke Kornet added 7 points and 9 rebounds. Some of these totals were accumulated when the game’s outcome was all but decided, but all three had key moments before that point, too.

On Friday night, Boston received key contributions from its reserves as it rolled to a 121-107 win over the Nets in its first group play game of the in-season tournament

The Celtics’ strong start to this season has primarily been crafted by their talented top six. But the bench’s production has been lacking, igniting questions about whether this team has enough depth for a long playoff run.

Advertisement

The Celtics’ starters were not bad, either. Jaylen Brown had 28 points to lead Boston and Jayson Tatum added 23 points and 10 rebounds. Point guard Jrue Holiday just missed a triple-double, finishing with 13 points, 12 rebounds and 9 assists. Boston held a 29-5 edge in second-chance points.

Get Breaking Sports Alerts Be the first to know the latest sports news as it happens, and get the Globe's most interesting reporting right to your inbox. Enter Email Sign Up

Later this month, the Celtics will have group play games against the Raptors, Magic and Bulls. The six group winners and two wild card teams will advance to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

It’s been a bit of a mercurial start to the year for Brown, who regained his rhythm with a hot-shooting first half. Sometimes the simplest plays can ignite rallies, and in this case Tatum tracked down his own missed 3-pointer and fed Brown, who got his night started with a three-point play on an 18-footer.

He quickly followed that up with a pair of 3-pointers, helping Boston to an early 15-8 lead.

Ball movement has sometimes been an issue for this team so far this year. They entered the night with assists on just 55 percent of their baskets, ranking 28th in the NBA. But they registered assists on their first seven field goals Friday and went to halftime with 17 on 23.

Advertisement

Kristaps Porzingis picked up his second foul with 4:28 left in the first quarter, a potential issue with Horford sidelined. The Nets attacked him for much of the game, but through three quarters he never picked up a third and served as a good deterrent at the rim.

Even without Al Horford, who rested a sore right knee, Boston had a substantial size advantage, and it used it to surge to a 12-1 edge in first-half second-chance points.

The Celtics maintained their lead by pouring in 3-pointers, but for most of the half, Tatum did not take part. The Nets trapped him more than most teams have this year, forcing the ball out of his hands. But he is too talented to silence for too long.

His first points of the half came on a 3-pointer with 6:42 left, igniting a stretch in which he scored 13 over three minutes, helping the Celtics push ahead, 61-46. Boston took a 66-54 lead to the break.

The Celtics appeared on the verge of finishing off the Nets when they pushed ahead, 81-63, on a Brown jumper with 4:47 left.

Boston has received uneven bench play this year, but some key plays by Kornet and Pritchard helped stop a Nets run from becoming something bigger.

Kornet soared in for an alley-oop and converted a three-point play. Pritchard, who was 0 for 10 over the last three games, had a pair of first-half 3-pointers and late in the third grabbed his own missed free throw and scored. Then early in the fourth he chased down another offensive board and fed Hauser for a 3-pointer that made it 101-86.

Advertisement





Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him @adamhimmelsbach.