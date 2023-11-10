Marshfield’s powerful offense firing on all cylinders in Division 2 quarterfinal win over Bishop Feehan

Marshfield wasted no time in its eighth straight win. Less than four minutes into the game, True scored from 3 yards out.

The Rams (8-2), who got four total touchdowns from Tor Maas and a pair of TD runs from Davin True, are headed to their second D2 semifinals in three seasons.

Third-seeded Marshfield played a nearly flawless offensive game Friday night at James G. Anderson Field en route to a 51-24 win over No. 6 Bishop Feehan in the Division 2 quarterfinals.

Austin Clemente hit a 20-yard field goal on Feehan’s first possession to make it 6-3.

Marshfield responded with another touchdown drive, capped by junior quarterback Tor Maas’s 1-yard sneak.

“When we get our tempo going, it’s easy to do anything in this offense,” Maas said. “Everything opens up.”

After forcing a punt, the Rams put together a methodical drive, scoring on their third straight possession when True found pay dirt from 6 yards out.

For a brief moment, it appeared Feehan (7-2) had life. Sophomore quarterback Owen Mordas threw a beautiful pass to Danny Fasy. Two plays later, Mordas connected with Brett McCaffery for a 5-yard touchdown.

Marshfield junior Charlie Carroll halted whatever momentum the Shamrocks had when he returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.

Feehan responded with a 23-yard touchdown from Mordas to Finn McHale, but Marshfield answered when Maas threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Nic Cupples for a 34-17 halftime lead.

“It all starts at practice,” Cupples said. “We’re high tempo from the moment we step on the field.”

The Rams added two more touchdowns and a field goal in the second half. Maas connected with Carroll for a 13-yard score, then hit Cupples for a 1-yard touchdown.

“Every week [Maas] has gotten better and better. And I think the most impressive thing about him is he doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Marshfield head coach Chris Arouca said.

Division 4 State

Grafton 17, Marblehead 6 — Junior Finn Gilmore punched in a score and broke free in the second half for an 81-yard touchdown to lift the sixth-seeded Indians (8-2) to a second-round victory. Grafton will play seventh-seeded Scituate.

Scituate 27, Holliston 24 — Quarterback Jackson Belson found junior Lawson Foley twice in the second half for scores, part of a four touchdown pass day (4, 32, 80, and 65 yards) for the senior, who lifted the seventh-seeded Sailors (7-3) to an upset of second-seeded Holliston.

Division 5 State

Foxborough 37, Newburyport 0 — Ben Angelini broke through for two rushing touchdowns in the first half and Mike Marcucell connected with Tony Sulham (26 yards) and Nolan Gordon (34 yards) for two second-half scores to propel the second-seeded Warriors (9-1) to a shutout of seventh-seeded Newburyport in the quarterfinals.

Hanover 31, Bishop Stang 0 — Brandon Errico scored on a 23-yard rush and an 11-yard reception from Ben Scalzi (two passing TDs) as the top-seeded Hawks (10-0) soared to a 31-point first half in their quarterfinal win. Mekhi Bryan added a 1-yard reception to score and Vinny Mancini added a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.

Shawsheen 28, Old Rochester 8 — Junior quarterback Sid Tildsley ran the offense for the third-seeded Rams (9-0), finding Ryan Copson and Bray Carbon for passing touchdowns in the first half and punching in two rushing touchdowns in the second to power the team to a second-round victory. Shawsheen advances to play second-seeded Foxborough in the semifinals.

Division 6 State

Fairhaven 28, Norwell 14 — Junior Justin Marques had a trio of rushing touchdowns for the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1), who knocked out No. 1 Norwell (8-2) on the road. Freshman Jack Luccarelli had two touchdown passes to Jackson Adams for the Clippers.

Hudson 27, Lynnfield 13 — Junior quarterback Jake Attaway threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Yates and scrambled for touchdown runs of 11 and 76 yards to propel the fourth-seeded Hawks (8-2) to a second-round win over fifth-seeded Lynnfield. Hudson advances to play eighth-seeded Fairhaven in the semifinals.

Salem 55, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Albert Pujols snared four interceptions -- taking the first back 65 yards for a TD to trigger the scoring, and rushed in another for the No. 3 Witches (8-2), who ran away with a quarterfinal victory with four second-quarter TDs. Corey Grimes tossed three touchdowns. Devante Ozuna ran a punt back 50 yards for a score, and ran back another 40 yards before pitching it to Quinn Rocco Ryan, who scored and added a TD reception as well.

Division 7 State

Amesbury 34, West Bridgewater 12 — Senior twins Max (3 TDs) and Michael Sanchez (TD) led the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (8-1) to a quarterfinal win against No. 3 West Bridgewater (7-3). Amesbury advances to face second-seeded Cohasset (5-3).

Clinton 49, Rockland 6 — Senior Axel Ramos had rushing scores of 13 and 25 yards and the No. Gaels (6-4) pulled away with two explosive scoring plays in the second half -- a 59-yard gallop from Matt Phillip and a 67-yard pick-six from Angel Lopez. Senior Joran DePina had an 85-yard kickoff returnfor fourth-seeded Rockland (6-4).

Cohasset 35, Mashpee 8 — Senior Liam Appleton found the end zone three times (run, catch, and pick-6) and Michael Wildfire fired three passing touchdowns as the second-seeded Skippers (6-3) advanced to the semifinals where they will take on No. 6 Amesbury (8-1).

Uxbridge 33, Tyngsborough 7 — Kellen LaChapelle raced for touchdowns of 25, 53 and 12 yards and Camden LaChapelle dashed for two scores of 54 and 2 yards to power the top-seeded Spartans (10-0) to a second-round win. Uxbridge advances in the tournament to play fifth-seeded Clinton in the semifinals.

Non-tournament games

Apponequet 46, Nauset 24 — Junior Brody Jody rumbled for three rushing touchdowns (15, 12, and 70 yards) and took a reception from Caiden Cyr (three passing touchdowns) 48 yards to the end zone to power the Lakers (4-6) to a non-playoff victory and break a tie with Desi Correia (22, set in 1983) for Apponequet’s single-season touchdown record.

Bedford 33, Concord-Carlisle 19 — Senior Ricardo LaBoy scampered for three touchdowns and 141 rushing yards and junior quarterback Ryan McGrath tossed two touchdowns to power the Buccaneers (6-4) to a non-playoff victory.

Hamilton-Wenham 36, Lowell Catholic 21 — Henry Stinson punched in two scores and connected with Cooper Soolman for a 30-yard touchdown toss, Alec Cote took a 38-yard interception to the house, and Caden Schrock broke through for an 81-yard touchdown to lift the Generals (1-9) to a non-playoff win.

Hopkinton 20, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Nick Pedroli found Sam Pantera on a trick play for a 41-yard score, Cooper Fossbender scampered for a five-yard touchdown, and Danny Boulos took a 35-yard interception to the house to propel the Hillers (5-5) to a non-playoff victory.

Natick 42, Franklin 20 — Jesse Gagliardi threw four touchdown passes, two of which went to Arnold Kawere, and Teddy Ferrucci added a pair of TD runs as the Redhawks (6-4) won a non-playoff matchup.

North Quincy 42, Plymouth North 21 — Junior Mike Galligan had a rushing touchdown and was 12-of-21 passing for 151 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders (4-6). Senior Ben Hudach (16 carries, 120 yards, 1 touchdown) and senior Will Conley (8 receptions, 82 yards, 1 touchdown) added scores in the non-playoff win.

Reading 42, Masconomet 6 — Junior D’Von Burcy rushed for scores of 1, 21, and 50 yards and converted a reception from Jack Murphy into a 50-yard TD to power the Rockets (3-7) to non-playoff win.

Swampscott 35, St. Mary’s 14 — Jack Spear picked out Jack Hazell for a 41-yard score and scampered for a 6-yarder himself to aid the Big Blue (6-4) in a non-playoff win. Will Bush tallied two rushing touchdowns and Xavier Beauchamp capped off the scoring with a 73-yard TD run.



