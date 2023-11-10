Marshfield’s powerful offense firing on all cylinders in Division 2 quarterfinal win over Bishop Feehan

Third-seeded Marshfield played a nearly flawless offensive game Friday night at James G. Anderson Field en route to a 51-24 win over No. 6 Bishop Feehan in the Division 2 quarterfinals.
The Rams (8-2), who got four total touchdowns from Tor Maas and a pair of TD runs from Davin True, are headed to their second D2 semifinals in three seasons.
Marshfield wasted no time in its eighth straight win. Less than four minutes into the game, True scored from 3 yards out.
Austin Clemente hit a 20-yard field goal on Feehan’s first possession to make it 6-3.
Marshfield responded with another touchdown drive, capped by junior quarterback Tor Maas’s 1-yard sneak.
“When we get our tempo going, it’s easy to do anything in this offense,” Maas said. “Everything opens up.”
After forcing a punt, the Rams put together a methodical drive, scoring on their third straight possession when True found pay dirt from 6 yards out.
For a brief moment, it appeared Feehan (7-2) had life. Sophomore quarterback Owen Mordas threw a beautiful pass to Danny Fasy. Two plays later, Mordas connected with Brett McCaffery for a 5-yard touchdown.
Marshfield junior Charlie Carroll halted whatever momentum the Shamrocks had when he returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards for a touchdown.
Feehan responded with a 23-yard touchdown from Mordas to Finn McHale, but Marshfield answered when Maas threw a 35-yard touchdown pass to Nic Cupples for a 34-17 halftime lead.
“It all starts at practice,” Cupples said. “We’re high tempo from the moment we step on the field.”
The Rams added two more touchdowns and a field goal in the second half. Maas connected with Carroll for a 13-yard score, then hit Cupples for a 1-yard touchdown.
“Every week [Maas] has gotten better and better. And I think the most impressive thing about him is he doesn’t make the same mistake twice,” Marshfield head coach Chris Arouca said.
Division 4 State
Grafton 17, Marblehead 6 — Junior Finn Gilmore punched in a score and broke free in the second half for an 81-yard touchdown to lift the sixth-seeded Indians (8-2) to a second-round victory. Grafton will play seventh-seeded Scituate.
Scituate 27, Holliston 24 — Quarterback Jackson Belson found junior Lawson Foley twice in the second half for scores, part of a four touchdown pass day (4, 32, 80, and 65 yards) for the senior, who lifted the seventh-seeded Sailors (7-3) to an upset of second-seeded Holliston.
Division 5 State
Foxborough 37, Newburyport 0 — Ben Angelini broke through for two rushing touchdowns in the first half and Mike Marcucell connected with Tony Sulham (26 yards) and Nolan Gordon (34 yards) for two second-half scores to propel the second-seeded Warriors (9-1) to a shutout of seventh-seeded Newburyport in the quarterfinals.
Hanover 31, Bishop Stang 0 — Brandon Errico scored on a 23-yard rush and an 11-yard reception from Ben Scalzi (two passing TDs) as the top-seeded Hawks (10-0) soared to a 31-point first half in their quarterfinal win. Mekhi Bryan added a 1-yard reception to score and Vinny Mancini added a 1-yard plunge into the end zone.
Shawsheen 28, Old Rochester 8 — Junior quarterback Sid Tildsley ran the offense for the third-seeded Rams (9-0), finding Ryan Copson and Bray Carbon for passing touchdowns in the first half and punching in two rushing touchdowns in the second to power the team to a second-round victory. Shawsheen advances to play second-seeded Foxborough in the semifinals.
Division 6 State
Fairhaven 28, Norwell 14 — Junior Justin Marques had a trio of rushing touchdowns for the eighth-seeded Blue Devils (9-1), who knocked out No. 1 Norwell (8-2) on the road. Freshman Jack Luccarelli had two touchdown passes to Jackson Adams for the Clippers.
Hudson 27, Lynnfield 13 — Junior quarterback Jake Attaway threw a 39-yard touchdown pass to Nolan Yates and scrambled for touchdown runs of 11 and 76 yards to propel the fourth-seeded Hawks (8-2) to a second-round win over fifth-seeded Lynnfield. Hudson advances to play eighth-seeded Fairhaven in the semifinals.
Salem 55, Cardinal Spellman 0 — Albert Pujols snared four interceptions -- taking the first back 65 yards for a TD to trigger the scoring, and rushed in another for the No. 3 Witches (8-2), who ran away with a quarterfinal victory with four second-quarter TDs. Corey Grimes tossed three touchdowns. Devante Ozuna ran a punt back 50 yards for a score, and ran back another 40 yards before pitching it to Quinn Rocco Ryan, who scored and added a TD reception as well.
Division 7 State
Amesbury 34, West Bridgewater 12 — Senior twins Max (3 TDs) and Michael Sanchez (TD) led the sixth-seeded Red Hawks (8-1) to a quarterfinal win against No. 3 West Bridgewater (7-3). Amesbury advances to face second-seeded Cohasset (5-3).
Clinton 49, Rockland 6 — Senior Axel Ramos had rushing scores of 13 and 25 yards and the No. Gaels (6-4) pulled away with two explosive scoring plays in the second half -- a 59-yard gallop from Matt Phillip and a 67-yard pick-six from Angel Lopez. Senior Joran DePina had an 85-yard kickoff returnfor fourth-seeded Rockland (6-4).
Cohasset 35, Mashpee 8 — Senior Liam Appleton found the end zone three times (run, catch, and pick-6) and Michael Wildfire fired three passing touchdowns as the second-seeded Skippers (6-3) advanced to the semifinals where they will take on No. 6 Amesbury (8-1).
Uxbridge 33, Tyngsborough 7 — Kellen LaChapelle raced for touchdowns of 25, 53 and 12 yards and Camden LaChapelle dashed for two scores of 54 and 2 yards to power the top-seeded Spartans (10-0) to a second-round win. Uxbridge advances in the tournament to play fifth-seeded Clinton in the semifinals.
Non-tournament games
Apponequet 46, Nauset 24 — Junior Brody Jody rumbled for three rushing touchdowns (15, 12, and 70 yards) and took a reception from Caiden Cyr (three passing touchdowns) 48 yards to the end zone to power the Lakers (4-6) to a non-playoff victory and break a tie with Desi Correia (22, set in 1983) for Apponequet’s single-season touchdown record.
Bedford 33, Concord-Carlisle 19 — Senior Ricardo LaBoy scampered for three touchdowns and 141 rushing yards and junior quarterback Ryan McGrath tossed two touchdowns to power the Buccaneers (6-4) to a non-playoff victory.
Hamilton-Wenham 36, Lowell Catholic 21 — Henry Stinson punched in two scores and connected with Cooper Soolman for a 30-yard touchdown toss, Alec Cote took a 38-yard interception to the house, and Caden Schrock broke through for an 81-yard touchdown to lift the Generals (1-9) to a non-playoff win.
Hopkinton 20, Dover-Sherborn 0 — Nick Pedroli found Sam Pantera on a trick play for a 41-yard score, Cooper Fossbender scampered for a five-yard touchdown, and Danny Boulos took a 35-yard interception to the house to propel the Hillers (5-5) to a non-playoff victory.
Natick 42, Franklin 20 — Jesse Gagliardi threw four touchdown passes, two of which went to Arnold Kawere, and Teddy Ferrucci added a pair of TD runs as the Redhawks (6-4) won a non-playoff matchup.
North Quincy 42, Plymouth North 21 — Junior Mike Galligan had a rushing touchdown and was 12-of-21 passing for 151 yards and four touchdowns for the Raiders (4-6). Senior Ben Hudach (16 carries, 120 yards, 1 touchdown) and senior Will Conley (8 receptions, 82 yards, 1 touchdown) added scores in the non-playoff win.
Reading 42, Masconomet 6 — Junior D’Von Burcy rushed for scores of 1, 21, and 50 yards and converted a reception from Jack Murphy into a 50-yard TD to power the Rockets (3-7) to non-playoff win.
Swampscott 35, St. Mary’s 14 — Jack Spear picked out Jack Hazell for a 41-yard score and scampered for a 6-yarder himself to aid the Big Blue (6-4) in a non-playoff win. Will Bush tallied two rushing touchdowns and Xavier Beauchamp capped off the scoring with a 73-yard TD run.