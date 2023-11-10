Nets at Celtics: Boston gets its first taste of the NBA’s new in-season tournament

Friday’s game is Boston’s first in the tournament’s group stage. Later this month, the Celtics will visit the Raptors and Magic to continue tournament play before concluding group play against the Bulls at home. The winners of each of the six groups and two wild card teams will advance to the quarterfinals.

The Celtics will play their first game of the NBA’s new in-season tournament Friday. To mark the occasion, each of the NBA’s 30 teams will be getting a new floor design, including the Celtics, who have never played on an alternate home court in their 76 seasons as a franchise.

TD Garden will have a new look Friday as the Nets travel to Boston for a 7:30 p.m. tip. Brooklyn has won three straight road games, while the Celtics are riding a two-game skid.

Al Horford will be out of the lineup while managing a right knee injury, the team announced Friday.

Here’s your preview.

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston

TV, radio: ESPN, NBCSB, WBZ-FM 98.5

Line: Boston -11.5. Over/under: 228.5.

Nets

Season record: 4-4. vs. spread: 7-0, 1 push. Over/under: 5-3

Last 10 games: 4-6. vs. spread: 7-1, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-5

Celtics

Season record: 5-2. vs. spread: 2-3, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-2

Last 10 games: 7-3. vs. spread: 3-5, 2 pushes. Over/under: 5-5

Team statistics

Points per game: Brooklyn 115.4, Boston 120.6

Points allowed per game: Brooklyn 114.8, Boston 108.6

Field goal percentage: Brooklyn .471, Boston .470

Opponent field goal percentage: Brooklyn .463, Boston .440

3-point percentage: Brooklyn .385, Boston .364

Opponent 3-point percentage: Brooklyn .338, Boston .330

Stat of the day: On Wednesday, 45 of the Nets’ 109 points came from their bench, leading to a narrow win over the Clippers.

Notes: Derrick White returned to the Celtics for Wednesday’s game against the 76ers after missing two games due to the birth of his second child, Daxton. ... This will be Brooklyn’s second NBA in-season tournament game after the Nets beat Chicago to open their group play. ... The Celtics opened the season with five consecutive victories, but that streak ended with a 114-109 overtime loss at Minnesota on Monday. Boston also dropped a 106-103 decision to Philadelphia on Wednesday. Kristaps Porzingis led the Celtics with 29 points and Derrick White finished with 19. ... The Celtics were 15 of 47 from 3-point range Wednesday. ... Jayson Tatum scored a game-high 32 points and had 11 rebounds when the Celtics beat the Nets 124-114 earlier this season. He was one of five Boston players who scored in double figures during that win.

