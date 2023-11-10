Not giving an inch, Xaverian denies Springfield Central in Division 1 quarterfinal

No. 2 Xaverian (8-2) will take on Needham (9-1) in the state semifinals.

The sophomore free safety, who set up a go-ahead touchdown with an interception in the third quarter, recovered from a trail position to break up Springfield’s pass into the end zone on fourth down, and the Hawks were able to salt away the final minutes with hard-nosed running to earn a 21-20 victory.

WESTWOOD — Xaverian was inches away from falling to Springfield Central in the Division 1 quarterfinals for a third straight year when Dave Chiavegatomade a miraculous play.

“For us to play a premier program in the state, and come out victorious, is always a wonderful thing,” said Xaverian coach Al Fornaro. “I told [the players], enjoy this one. They’re a really good football team, but tonight we were better.”

The seventh-seeded Golden Eagles (8-2) used a high-powered passing attack to beat Xaverian, 44-41, earlier this season. The host Hawks controlled the tempo in the rematch by running the ball, preventing big plays, and forcing Springfield freshman quarterback Jareth Staine to work methodically down the field.

Staine hit Mattias Barbour for an 85-yard touchdown to give Springfield a 14-7 halftime lead, but the Hawks forced him into three turnovers by game’s end. His fumble in the third quarter set up an 8-yard touchdown pass from Henry Hasselbeck (7-of-11 passing, 82 yards; 9 carries, 80 rushing yards) to fullback Hunter Molway that tied the game.

A few plays later, Chiavegato undercut a pass to Barbour and returned the interception to the 8-yard line, setting up Hasslebeck’s 8-yard touchdown plunge to give Xaverian a 21-14 lead.

Springfield responded with a 9-yard touchdown run from Ja’Cyion Cox, who was denied on a 2-point rush attempt by Vincent Busa and the Hawks defensive line.

“I thought the defense played outstanding,” Fornaro said. “I’m not happy with the penalties, but when push came to shove, we were able to push a little harder than they were.”

After denying Springfield at the goal line to preserve the lead, Xaverian rode senior back Denzil Pierre (16 carries, 86 yards, TD) to victory. Pierre burst for a 13-yard gain for a vital first down, then rushed twice more before Hasselbeck’s quarterback sneak produced the clinching first down.

“We’ve been fighting for this for four years now,” Pierre said. “We decided enough is enough. We went out and played for anybody we’ve lost that meant a lot to us. We just believed. Now we’re moving on. We’ll celebrate tonight, and start preparing tomorrow.”



