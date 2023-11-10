Thanks to Tyler Lennox’s wizardry, undefeated Carver’s magical season rolls into the Division 8 semifinals

The win propels Carver (10-0) to the state semifinals against Saturday’s Hoosac Valley-Old Colony winner.

Eighth-seeded Carver once again displayed its robust aerial attack, as senior quarterback Tyler Lennox completed 22 of 31 passes for 351 yards and five touchdowns in a 49-27 victory over No. 7 KIPP Academy (7-3) in a Division 8 state quarterfinal.

CARVER — The Crusaders’ magical season is marching on to the state semifinals.

“We worked really hard this year,” Carver coach Ben Shuffain said. “We worked really hard to turn this program around as a team and as a family, and we’re not done yet. The biggest game of these kids’ careers and they came through and got it done.”

Lennox completed passes to six receivers, though it was the three first-half touchdowns he threw to sophomore Nate Helms (5 catches, 65 yards) that helped Carver build a 28-14 halftime lead.

“It’s the first game he started all year,” Shuffain said of Helms. “[People] probably didn’t know who No. 3 was when he was out there because he’s been hurt for a few weeks.”

Helms’s older brother, Jameson, a senior, finished with 100 rushing yards on 14 carries, including rushing touchdowns of 14 and 29 yards. Senior wideout Robbie Peterson (7 catches, 151 yards) added 7- and 19-yard touchdown receptions.

Peterson and Lennox helped set the tone for the game with a 60-yard completion on the first offensive play of the game.

“I think we’ve done that almost every game,” Lennox said of completing a big pass out of the gates. “It’s great to have that momentum swing and to have [opponents] talking, like, ‘What are we doing?’ "

With so many dangerous targets, the Crusaders are confident their passing game will be tough to slow down.

“Nobody can guard us,” Peterson said. “We’re just so deep with pass catching — any running back can catch a pass and any receiver can catch a pass.”