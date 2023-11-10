With the game on the line, Walpole’s Noah Mackenzie and Jamal Abdal-Khallaq got the job done in the Division 3 quarterfinals

Mackenzie threw for 261 yards and two touchdowns, and when Walpole needed a jolt offensively he put his legs to work, adding 118 yards and two TDs on the ground.

The lead changed hands seven times, including twice in the final minute, as the Timberwolves put themselves one win away from playing at Gillette Stadium.

WALPOLE — Noah Mackenzie connected with Jamal Abdal-Khallaq for an 11-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining to help No. 4 Walpole defeat No. 5 Mansfield, 39-31, in the MIAA Division 3 quarterfinals at Turco Field.

After Brandon Jackman hauled in a 55-yard touchdown, his second of the game, with 54 seconds left to give Mansfield a 31-27 lead, the Timberwolves (7-3) only needed 40 seconds and six plays to cover 64 yards to find the end zone for the winning score.

Advertisement

Mackenzie opened the drive with a 21-yard completion to Abdal-Khallaq. Following an incompletion, Mackenzie found Will McGrath for 10 yards and Kamari Hughes for 21 to reach the red zone.

On second-and-10 from the 12, Abdal-Khallaq ran a post and Mackenzie had enough space to deliver a pinpoint pass for the touchdown.

Mansfield (6-4) had one last chance, but a couple of laterals resulted in a fumble and a Timberwolves touchdown as time expired and the Walpole student section storming the field.

Connor Curtis threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns for the Hornets, adding a TD with his legs.

Walpole will play either top-seeded Milford or No. 9 North Attleborough next weekend in the semifinals, while the Hornets will look to Thanksgiving and their annual contest with Foxborough.