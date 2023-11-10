‘From the river to the sea’: What does the common pro-Palestinian chant mean?

So what does the slogan mean and where does it come from?

That assertion is disputed by pro-Palestinian activists who say it’s a rallying cry for freedom for Palestinians who live with lesser rights under Israeli occupation.

On Tuesday, the House voted to censure Representative Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat and the only Palestinian American in Congress, in large part over her use of the words “from the river to the sea.” The resolution stated that the phrase is “widely recognized as a genocidal call to violence to destroy the state of Israel and its people.”

The decades-old phrase has a complicated backstory that has led to radically different interpretations by Israelis and Palestinians — and by Americans who support them.

Andrew March, a political science professor at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, said that the phrase dates back to the creation of the Palestinian national movement after the 1948 war when Israel was created. At this time, over 700,000 Palestinians were expelled or forced to flee parts of the land between the Jordan River and the Mediterranean Sea. That displacement, known as the “Nakba,” or catastrophe, in Arabic, was the subject of a proposed congressional resolution introduced by Tlaib this spring to recognize its 75th anniversary.

“The idea [of the phrase] is that Palestinians have a right to live in or return to all of the lands in which they lived before partition and ethnic cleansing,” he said.

The phrase “from the river to the sea” — or in Arabic, “min al-nahr ila al-bahr” — gained popularity within the Palestine Liberation Organization, or PLO, as a call for returning to the borders under British control of Palestine, where Jews and Arabs had both lived before the creation of Israel as a Jewish state.

The phrase’s popularity persisted even as territorial claims shifted, after the PLO entered peace negotiations in the 1990s, formally recognizing Israel’s right to exist and coming to governance through the creation of the Palestinian Authority.

For many Palestinians, the phrase now has a dual meaning, representing their desire for a right of return to the towns and villages from which their families were expelled in 1948, as well as their hope for an independent Palestinian state, incorporating the West Bank, which abuts the Jordan River, and the Gaza Strip, which hugs the coastline of the Mediterranean.

“The quote refers to the fact that Palestinians have not given up their quest to live freely throughout their traditional homeland,” March said.

However, the phrase has also been adopted over the years by Hamas, which calls for the annihilation of Israel, taking on a darker meaning that has long shaped the way it is received.

“The reason why this term is so hotly disputed is because it means different things to different people,” Dov Waxman, a professor of Israel studies at UCLA said to the New York Times, adding that “the conflicting interpretations have kind of grown over time.”

Hamas’s firm commitment not to recognize Israel under any conditions has solidified the impression to critics that whoever repeats the slogan is participating in a rallying cry for the destruction of Israel — and by extension, of the Jewish people.

The Anti-Defamation League told the New York Times the slogan “is an antisemitic charge denying the Jewish right to self-determination, including through the removal of Jews from their ancestral homeland.”

Jonah Steinberg, regional director of ADL New England, said that at the time of the 1948 war and for a long time afterward, “there was a catchphrase of ‘pushing the Jews into the sea’ and the phrase, ‘from the river to the sea’ echoes that trope in a menacing way.”

“You can see what Hamas just perpetrated and then to think of that happening from the river to the sea…it makes people feel unsafe, it makes people feel ostracized, and it makes people feel menaced,” Steinberg said.

However, many Palestinians and their allies, including those on the Jewish left, have been dismayed over the outrage about the slogan, which they regard as the result of an orchestrated effort by groups like the ADL to impugn the motives of Palestinians as a means of undermining their cause of statehood and silencing them.

“It is perfectly possible for both people to be free between the river and the sea,” Ahmad Khalidi, a researcher at Oxford University who worked on Arab-Israeli peace negotiations during the 1990s, said of Palestinians and Jews to the New York Times. “Is ‘free’ necessarily in itself genocidal? I think any reasonable person would say no. Does it preclude the fact that the Jewish population in the area between the sea and the river cannot also be free? I think any reasonable person would also say no.”

Khalidi pointed out that Israel’s right-wing Likud party, which is led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, embraced a similar slogan in its original 1977 platform, which stated that, “between the Sea and the Jordan there will only be Israeli sovereignty.” That phrase also could be seen “as having a malign intent,” he said.

Likud has since dropped the phrase, though the party has opposed a two-state solution in which Palestinians would have a recognized state alongside Israel. And in 2018, Netanyahu’s governing coalition pushed through a law that enshrined the right of national self-determination in Israel as “unique to the Jewish people.”

Material from New York Times wire service was used in this article.

