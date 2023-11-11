Bird sightings from Mass Audubon

Berkshire County: Four red-throated loons and a Northern shoveler at Lake Pontoosuc in Pittsfield, 57 brant in flight over Pittsfield, a soaring golden eagle over Savoy, and a snow goose in Sheffield.

Notable events last week included a migrating flock of 22 sandhill cranes in Townsend, a Swainson’s hawk in Provincetown, a rufous hummingbird in Natick, a Bell’s vireo and a Townsend’s warbler in the vicinity of Gay Head on Martha’s Vineyard, a summer tanager in the vicinity of Eastern Point in East Gloucester, an ash-throated flycatcher at Halibut Point in Rockport, and a notable overhead movement of purple finches in Jamaica Plain.

Bristol County: A continuing Eurasian wigeon at the pond on Miller Street in Seekonk and five clapper rails at the Egypt Lane ponds in Fairhaven.

Cape Cod: A continuing yellow-headed blackbird variously seen between the Old North Cemetery in Truro and among a cowbird flock on Shore Road in North Truro, a Swainson’s hawk circling over the Beech Forest in Provincetown, a black-headed gull at Cahoon Hollow Beach in Wellfleet, two lesser yellowlegs, two pectoral sandpipers, and eight semipalmated sandpipers at Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary, a short-eared owl over the dunes at Nauset Beach in Orleans, a lark sparrow in the Harwich Community Gardens, and an American redstart at Scusset Beach State Reservation in Sandwich.

Essex County: A barn owl at the Salisbury Beach State Reservation in Salisbury, an ash-throated flycatcher at Halibut Point State Park in Rockport, a summer tanager in the vicinity of Eastern Point in Gloucester, two pine grosbeaks at the Rough Meadows Wildlife Sanctuary in Rowley, a sooty shearwater, a blue-gray gnatcatcher, 30 harlequin ducks, an indigo bunting, and a clay-colored sparrow at Halibut Point State Park, and at Plum Island, a common gallinule continues to be regularly seen in the Bill Forward Pool on the refuge.

Franklin County: Three pink-footed geese at Tri-Town Beach in Whately that seem to be regularly moving back and forth between Franklin County and several localities in Hampshire County, and a flock of 15 brant seen in flight in Sunderland.

Hampden County: A tufted duck at the Whiting Street Reservoir in Holyoke, along with two ospreys at the Ashley Reservoir in Holyoke, and a brant and a dickcissel at the Congamond Lakes South Pond in Southwick.

Hampshire County: Three pink-footed geese that variously spend time at Paradise Pond near the campus of Smith College in Northampton and the campus pond at UMass in Amherst, before periodically going to Tri-Town Beach in Whately in Franklin County, a cackling goose at the UMass campus pond, two black vultures in South Hadley, a Nashville warbler at Fog Hollow in Southampton, a black-throated blue warbler at Lake Warner Conservation Area in Hadley, and a Lincoln’s sparrow in the East Meadows in Northampton.

Martha’s Vineyard: A Bell’s vireo in the Black Point area of Chilmark, and a Townsend’s warbler, a prairie warbler, and a sedge wren near the Aquinnah Beach parking area, 350 tree swallows at Gay Head, three bald eagles at Katama Farm in Edgartown, and a black vulture at the Cove Meadow Preserve on Chappaquiddick.

Middlesex County: A rufous hummingbird at Lookout Farm in Natick and 22 sandhill cranes in flight over Townsend, single dickcissels at Fisher Hill Reservoir Park in Brookline, Westford’s Community Gardens, and the Horn Pond Recreation Area in Woburn, a Lincoln’s sparrow near Lynnfield Marsh in Lynnfield and another at Danehy Park in Cambridge, four lesser yellowlegs continued at the Arlington Reservoir in Arlington, and four blue-winged teal were tallied in Boxborough three more spotted at the Cider Knoll Conservation Land in Marlborough, and two more at Weston Station Pond in Weston, a red-eyed vireo and a scarlet tanager at Mount Auburn Cemetery in Cambridge, a Baltimore oriole at Danehy Park in Cambridge, a greater white-fronted goose photographed in flight with a flock of Canada geese in Groton, and a clay-colored sparrow continues to be seen near Draw Seven State Park in Somerville.

Nantucket: A cattle egret in the Bartlett’s Farm vicinity, a Hudsonian godwit at Eel Point, four common gallinules at Miacomet Park, three common ravens at Siasconset, and a Northern shoveler at Hummock Pond. Several miles offshore, marine observers recorded 220 great shearwaters, 12 Manx shearwaters, four red phalaropes, two South Polar skuas, and an Atlantic puffin. At Tuckernuck Island a Swainson’s thrush was recorded.

Norfolk County: A Barrow’s goldeneye, 320 ring-necked ducks, and 252 ruddy ducks at Great Pond in Randolph, a Wilson’s warbler at Hall’s Pond in Brookline, and two Nelson’s sparrows at Passanageset Park at Broad Meadows Marsh in Quincy.

Plymouth County: A Eurasian wigeon at Hedges Pond in Plymouth, a tardy osprey at Tidmarsh Wildlife Sanctuary in Manomet, a spotted sandpiper, a continuing Hudsonian godwit, and a black tern at Plymouth Beach, five sandhill cranes at the Cumberland Farms fields in Middleboro, two marsh wrens at the Tidmarsh Sanctuary in Manomet, and single marsh wrens at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Hanson, the Foothills Preserve in Manomet, the Shifting Lots Preserve in Plymouth, and the Daniel Webster Wildlife Sanctuary in Marshfield.

Suffolk County: Two black-headed gulls at the Belle Isle Marsh Reservation, along with a lesser yellowlegs, a pectoral sandpiper, and a long-billed dowitcher, a lark sparrow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in West Roxbury, and a common yellowthroat and a clay-colored sparrow were spotted at Millennium Park in West Roxbury, three Forster’s terns at Carson Beach in Boston, three gray catbirds at the Rose Kennedy Greenway, and an impressive movement of 18 purple finches in Jamaica Plain.

Worcester County: A red-throated loon at Quaboag Pond in Brookfield, a great egret at the Dorothy Pond Recreation Area in Milbury, a blue-winged teal at Lake Wickaboag in West Brookfield, and two lingering ospreys at Coes Reservoir in Worcester, a Cape May warbler the Rauscher Farm conservation area in Clinton, a blue-gray gnatcatcher at the Westboro Wildlife Management Area, and an orange-crowned warbler at the Fitchburg State University campus in Fitchburg.

For more information about bird sightings go to www.massaudubon.org.