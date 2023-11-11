Car crashes into Swansea house; driver, occupant of home taken to hospital

Just before 7 p.m., the Swansea Fire Department responded to a home near Bark and Ashmont streets, where they found a car deep inside the house after it had crashed through the wall, the department said in a statement.

The driver and the sole occupant of the home at the time were taken to local hospitals, the department said.

Crews secured the house’s utilities and used struts to stabilize the home during the car’s extraction, according to the fire department.

Both the Swansea Fire Department and the Swansea Police Department declined further comment Saturday afternoon.

