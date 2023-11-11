Film celebrates 100 mile ‘ruck march’ to aid children’s cancer care in Central Massachusetts

An elite group of 50 athletes hiked 25 miles a day for four days in July, with each one camping at night on the farm of a local brewery before continuing the march each morning at sunrise.

Rick Porter, president of Cinch I.T. in Worcester,will screen the film on Monday at a 7 p.m. red-carpet premiere at Elm Draught House Cinema in Millbury. The event is sold out, but the nearly two hour doc will be released to the public on YouTube.

A former Army Ranger turned tech entrepreneur has produced a documentary chronicling a 100-Mile Ruck March Challenge that raised over $180,000 to support kids with cancer and their families in Central Massachusetts.

“We actually had severe tornado warnings on day two, and it was downpouring and thundering and lighting,” Porter, a Princeton resident, said in an interview. “We were like, mile 40 into the event and nowhere near the finish line and safety.”

Rucking, an exercise requiring soldiers to walk with a weight in a backpack, is among the most rigorous forms of military training. In recent years, veterans have embraced the practice to raise money for nonprofits and organizations.

Porter started the ruck challenge three years ago to benefit Why Me & Sherry’s House, a Worcester non-profit supporting families affected by childhood cancer.

Like other nonprofits, the organization struggled to raise money amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Porter wanted to help, and drew on his military training for inspiration, he said.

“I was in the Army, and I figured if we’re going to do an event and we’re going to make it a fundraiser, can we make it something that could potentially change some lives as well,” Porter said. “And so, we came up with this idea for a 100-mile ruck march.”

Rebecca Kuczarski, executive director of Why Me & Sherry’s House, said the nonprofit is grateful for Porter’s support and “honored” to be part of the annual challenge.

The marchers and staff at Sherry’s House share a similar mission, she said.

“They are there for each other through the really tough times, and also to celebrate the wins or accomplishments,” Kuczarski said.

The first march drew 15 participants who carried their tents, sleeping bags and other gear on their back along roads, over hills, through rivers, while often dodging mosquitoes.

“You truly survive out of your backpack,” Porter said.

In its second year, the march was held in oppressive heat, with “very few” completing it, Porter said.

In its third year, the march added an event for kids, ages 6-17, who marched a one-mile trail as many times as they could in an allotted time.

The documentary captures their adventures, along with adults who braved the 100 mile course. One “rucker” featured in the film is a recovering alcoholic who quit drinking when he learned about the charity march, Porter said.

“He said he was going to take on this challenge and he was going to change and be a different person for his family,” Porter said. “He struggles, he really, really struggles in the event.”

But there is also joy for those who complete the march, Porter said.

“On day four, the very few that finish are absolutely broken down, in tears, hugging family members, and wives, and their children,” Porter said. “And it really changes their lives.”

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.